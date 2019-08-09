Rachel Maddow, whose eponymous news comment show on MSNBC is one of the network's highest rated programs, will come to Tulsa Oct. 5, for an event at the Union High School Multi-purpose Activity Center, 6836 S. Mingo Road.
The event, hosted by Magic City Books, is part of Maddow's national tour for her book "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry."
Tickets for the event are $38 plus fees, and include one copy of Maddow's book. There is a limit of four tickets per registration, and only ticket holders will be allowed into the event.
Tickets may be purchased at magiccitybooks.com.
Maddow's book traces "the unimaginably lucrative and equally corrupting oil and gas industry," and how it "has weakened democracies in developed and developing countries, fouled oceans and rivers, and propped up authoritarian thieves and killers," according the publisher's information.
"Blowout" is described as "a call ... to stop subsidizing the wealthiest businesses on earth, to fight for transparency, and to check the influence of the world’s most destructive industry and its enablers. The stakes have never been higher. As Maddow writes, 'Democracy either wins this one or disappears.'”