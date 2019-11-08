The Jack White-led band The Raconteurs is releasing recordings from its three-show run in October at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom.
The Raconteurs are believed to be the first band to sell out three consecutive nights at “Tulsa’s Timeless Honky Tonk.” Each show was recorded, with the best performances selected for “The Raconteurs Live in Tulsa.”
The Cain’s concerts featured songs that spanned the group’s history, from recent songs such as “Help Me Stranger” and “Bored and Razed,” to selections from its debut album, “Broken Boy Soldiers.”
The three vinyl discs — one black, one green and one copper-colored — come in a tri-fold jacket that features on the cover part of the Art Deco friezes on the Tulsa Fire Alarm building.
For more information: thirdmanrecords.com.