Two rarely seen collections at Gilcrease Museum may soon yield all their secrets, thanks to a $890,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation.
The grant, from the foundation’s American Art Program, will help Gilcrease Museum in researching, conserving and digitizing two extensive groups of works on paper that, because of their delicacy, have rarely been put on display at the museum or loaned to other institutions.
One collection is that of works by famed American landscape artist Thomas Moran, as well as works by his wife, Mary Nimmo Moran, herself a talented artist and printmaker. The combined collection of prints, sketches, watercolors and archival material, such as letters and catalogs of works, number more than 2,300 items.
The other collection is more than 1,500 works by Plains Indian artists from the mid-1800s to the present day, ranging from drawings on hides to contemporary paintings.
The Henry Luce Foundation was founded in 1936 by Henry Luce, who created the magazines Time, Fortune and Life.
The American Art Program grant to Gilcrease will help fund temporary positions for scholars and museum professionals in curatorial, conservation, digitization and collection management who will work on preparing the items in these two collections to be more accessible to scholars and ultimately the public.
“These people will provide new insights and new perspectives on our collections,” said Laura Fry, senior curator and curator of art at Gilcrease.
The grant is one of the largest the museum has received from an organization outside of Oklahoma, said Frank Mulhern, senior director of development at Gilcrease.
“The Luce Foundation has supported programs at places such as the Whitney Museum in New York, the Isabelle Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, several museums within the Smithsonian Institution,” Mulhern said. “For Gilcrease to be considered on a level with institutions such as these is quite gratifying and humbling.”
About two years ago, Teresa Carbone, program director for the American Art Program of the Luce Foundation, was in Tulsa for the Native American Art Scholars Association conference and in the course of that visit came to Gilcrease.
“We started talking about possible ideas, and she encouraged us to put together a proposal,” Mulhern said. “We came up with three potential projects — the Moran collection, the Native American collection and one for our William Leigh collection. We hoped maybe we’d get approved for one.”
However, Gilcrease was asked to submit a proposal for the Native American and Moran collections, which were approved.
Susan Neal, the museum’s executive director, said, “We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious grant and are eager to begin the work ahead of us.
“The Luce Foundation’s support is a testament to the world-class collection we have and its ability to contribute to the larger American story. Awards like these afford us the opportunity to learn about never-before-studied works, the first step in eventually being able to exhibit them for the world.”
Gilcrease owns the most comprehensive collection of works by Moran — from gigantic paintings such as the museum’s iconic “Shoshone Falls on the Snake River” to sketches and letters — in the world. This collection formed the basis of the landmark “Thomas Moran” exhibit in 1998 that toured nationally.
Yet the museum’s holdings of Moran’s art and archives is so extensive, Fry said, “that even to this day we’re finding new things.”
To illustrate, Fry carefully removed a sepia-toned photograph of a rock formation from its protective sleeve.
“I’m not sure if this is a photograph Moran himself took or one taken by one of the photographers that often accompanied him on his trips into the West,” Fry said. “But when you turn it over ...”
On the cream-colored paper were visible the penciled lines of a landscape sketch.
“This is a Thomas Moran drawing that has never been cataloged,” she said. “I suppose, like a lot of artists, when Thomas Moran wanted to capture an idea, he’d reach for the first available piece of paper he could find.
“It just makes you wonder what other sort of exciting discoveries are just waiting to be found,” Fry said.
The work of Mary Nimmo Moran is less known. While a noted etcher and printmaker during her life, her work was quickly forgotten after her death in 1899.
“Her story has really become lost to history,” Fry said. “There were only two exhibits of her work, both rather small, in the 20th century, and her work and her husband’s have not been shown together in 130 years.
“But she was working at a time when women’s roles in society were shifting, and the arts played a major role in that,” she said. “Mary Nimmo Moran’s story is one that needs to be told.”
Fry pointed out two of the 430 works by Nimmo Moran that are part of the Gilcrease collection. They are variations of an image Nimmo Moran titled “The Haunted House, East Hampton.”
“It’s conventional wisdom that prints are one-of-a-kind things, but in fact, artists can pull several images from an etched plate,” Fry said. “In one of these, the image is very clean and precise, so that it looks like a derelict building. But in the second image, she flooded the plate with much more ink and polished in this image of the moon. It gives the image a spookier atmosphere.”
The collection of Great Plains Indian art spans more than 150 years and includes images painted on hide and ledger books filled with drawings and paintings.
“This one contains images that were done by Cheyenne Indians at Fort Reno, which is now El Reno,” said Renee Harvey, the museum’s librarian, as she carefully paged through a fragile volume. “It’s fascinating that such an everyday thing as a ledger would be used for art.
“This one contains a lot of drawings that depict wars, but it also has some wonderful images of courtship,” she said.
Fry said the collection shows how concepts associated with Native American art have developed over time, from the ledger drawings to the work of the Kiowa Six — a group of Oklahoma artists whose work came to define early 20th century Indian art — and through artists such as Jerome Tiger, who in the 1960s transformed the so-called “flat style” of painting.
“Even in contemporary Native American art, you can see influences and concepts from earlier artists being carried through,” Fry said.
Mulhern said the Luce grant is a two-year program, and work on the collections is set to begin in early 2020. The ultimate goal is to create exhibits that will offer fresh perspectives on these works, and Mulhern said the museum’s ambition is that exhibits from these collections could be ready for display soon after the facility’s expansion is completed, which is projected to take at least four years.
“It’s important for these collections to be on display,” Mulhern said, “because it’s a way to share with the city, and the rest of the world, more about this museum and the treasures that we’ve been entrusted with keeping safe.”