Famed country singer and actress Reba McEntire will be the first Oklahoman honored by CMT as an Artist of a Lifetime, officials announced Thursday.
McEntire, born in McAlester, will be recognized Oct. 16 during CMT's 10th annual Artist of the Year event, which will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 7 p.m., CMT reports.
McEntire joins a short list of previous award recipients, including Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015), and Merle Haggard (2014).
And I’m thrilled to be celebrated!!! 😁😁😁 Looking forward to a great night! Thanks @CMT!!! #CMTAOTY https://t.co/g7QkeQWI5m— Reba (@reba) September 27, 2019
McEntire grew up in Chockie in Atoka County on a family ranch and graduated from Kiowa High School in 1973, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a minor in music from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1976, but cowboy poet-singer Red Steagall "discovered" her singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in 1974, the society reports.
A successful music career garnering multiple awards followed, along with McEntire appearing in "Reba," a TV comedy, from 2001-2007.
McEntire told CMT she was honored to receive the award.
“I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun!" she told CMT. "For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of a Lifetime is pretty special."
McEntire is also set to co-host the 53rd annual CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood on Nov. 13.