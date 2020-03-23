The nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund, an emergency grant program to aid working Oklahoma music people impacted by the cancellations and postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has given 400 one-time $250 financial assistance grants to applicants statewide since it started March 16.
The original grant pledge of $50,000 was bolstered when overwhelming donations from the community and George Kaiser Family Foundation allowed the organization to double its grants.
Executive Director Katie Dale said in a statement, “We have granted emergency financial aid to people working in every genre, from symphony and singer songwriter to hip hop and church bands, and everything in between. Our grant funding pool is currently exhausted, but we have several new funding opportunities in the works, and we're still raising money.”
The nonprofit has pledged to continue making one-time emergency grants of $250 on a first-come, first-served basis as funds become available.
To be eligible for a grant, a person must meet have sustained a financial loss of at least $1,000 due to cancelled/postponed gigs related to COVID-19, have worked in the music business for the past five years and be a current Oklahoma resident. People who meet these criteria should apply here: forms.gle/j4PcHdx9omAQuWfJ7
A listing of other resources available to working music people can be found here: billboard.com/articles/business/9337908/coronavirus-resource-guide-music-professionals-help.
To contribute to the Red Dirt Relief Fund: reddirtrelieffund.org/donate. Anyone with ideas on how to raise money for this continued effort should contact Dale at reddirtrelieffund@gmail.com.