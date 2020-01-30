National headliners Reena Calm and Travis Charles will take over the stage for a two-night series at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at Midnight Joker Comedy Club inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets start at $14.50.
Midnight Joker, Tulsa’s newest comedy venue, features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room that was built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion. The comedy series delivers a monthly dose of local, regional and national comics in a true comedy club setting.
Calm is one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest. Pulling from a lifetime of questionable choices, her material is autobiographical, silly and charmingly inappropriate, according to a news release announcing the show. The release said this pun-slinger travels the country on her signature #Calmedy tours, living out of a tricked-out Prius on a mission to make people laugh in all 50 states.
Calm has been a frequent guest on WGN Radio, was on the Doug Loves Movies podcast, and was named Comic of The Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show. Her book, “Once A Pun A Time…Legend of a Sighs Queen” is available now on Amazon.
Charles is a veteran comic out of Richmond, Virginia. His humor tends to come directly from life experiences, for better or worse. The news release said his brutal honesty about his life and the world in general is somehow abrasive and endearing.
As the creator of “The Most Offensive Show on Earth” at Wiley’s Comedy Club, Charles is not at all afraid to push some of the boundaries of good taste in a way that stays somehow remarkably palatable. He has been seen on the Travel Channel, Comcast OnDemand and FOX. His content on YouTube has received well over 2 million views.
Ticket information on upcoming shows at The Joint, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.