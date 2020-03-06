The CrashLanded Festival, taking place this weekend, is described as “a celebration of the arts focusing on Futurism.” Much of the festival will be given over to showing independent films from around the world, but the weekend will also include an original theatrical work created by local writers and actors.
“Reflections,” written by Obum Ukabam and Bailey James, explores the events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and its lasting effects on Tulsa society. The guiding idea behind this interactive work of theater is, “How do we confront the most frightening parts of our history and still manage to take away a sense of hope?”
Ukabam and James took the time to answer some questions about their collaboration. The following has been edited slightly for space.
How did this collaboration come about?
James: I cast Obum in the first episode of a serial short play I wrote (for the Heller Second Sunday Serial program). Once he had read my writing, he asked me if I was interested in hearing about his concept for “Reflections,” and I knew I had to get involved in whatever capacity he’d let me.
Ukabam: We immediately recognized each other’s talent and vision. We met to discuss “Reflections” and spent time outlining it, and next thing we knew, it was alive and breathing without a home yet.
James: Everything clicked into place once Obum started talking with George Romero, our executive producer, and we partnered with the CrashLanded Festival. The shape of mine and Obum’s partnership has grown and transformed since the beginning to meet the needs of the show, with both of us working together on writing, editing, directing, staging and promotional duties, assisted extensively by George.
How did each of you first become aware of the Tulsa Race Massacre?
Ukabam: I’m new to Tulsa — I came to the city through the Tulsa Remote program and learned about it through the “Tulsa 21” play (written by Tara Brooke Watkins). I learned so many things about how Black Wall Street came about, the massacre and the rebuilding of Greenwood.
James: I grew up in Tulsa and learned about the massacre for the first time in a middle school program at my church, but the weight of the event didn’t really sink in until I was in high school. I’ve read retrospectives from the 50th and 75th anniversaries of the incident and am still amazed at how differently the events were portrayed, with blame still laid on the black citizens of Tulsa whose homes and lives were violently taken from them. History is never a fixed narrative.
What prompted you to decide to use the massacre as the subject of your collaboration?
Ukabam: It is a part of Tulsa. I didn’t want to ignore it as I paid tribute to my new city. Greenwood existing in the first place needs to be told to the world.
James: When Obum told me his ideas for “Reflections,” I was most drawn to the fact that he wanted to tell the story not just of the violence of Greenwood but how the community thrived before — and after — the massacre. It’s not just a story of destruction, but of rebuilding, which is what makes it so powerful.
Can you describe the structure of the piece and the significance of the title?
James: The play alternates between 1921 and the present day. By pairing history with our current moment, we’re able to explore what’s changed about how we experience and talk about racial difference — and what remains fraught so many years later.
Ukabam: We didn’t want people to leave the play without having to look in the mirror at some point. We reflect on many themes while reflecting on what happened during the massacre.
James: I love a title that’s working on multiple levels. Working on this show, we’ve seen so many parallels between the past and the present, between different cultures in the same time period — even the fact that a black man and a white woman have come together to write a story that started with an incident between another black man and white woman a long time ago.
What are you hoping audiences will take away from “Reflections”?
Ukabam: A sense of wanting to do better. To understand that there are things we can’t control from the past, but we can take charge of and control now.
James: We want the audience to feel the weight of our shared history, while leaving them with a sense of hope that change is possible and that they as individuals have the agency to make the choice to work harder every day toward a more equal and compassionate world.
