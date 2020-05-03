Marcia Manhart believed, “Once art is your love, it is your life.”
Manhart’s lifelong love of art manifested itself in many ways, most visibly in her work as executive director of the Philbrook Museum of Art, which during her tenure grew into a respected regional museum known for bringing world-class art — from around the world, as well as from around town — to Tulsa.
Manhart died March 18 in Frederickburg, Texas, where she moved after stepping down from her position at Philbrook in 2003. She was 77.
“Marcia Manhart made an indelible mark on Philbrook,” said Ken Busby, former executive director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa. “She elevated the museum to what it is today — a strong regional museum with a collection of prominence and beauty and that is on a level with any other museum in the region.”
Manhart spearheaded the construction of the museum’s Kravis Wing, which now houses Philbrook’s main exhibition hall, auditorium, gift shop, administrative and curatorial office, and oversaw a $22 million restoration of the museum’s grounds and gardens, completed in 2003.
She also helped to bring to Tulsa some of the most successful exhibits the museum has ever presented, including 2000’s “The Triumph of French Painting: Masterpieces from Ingres to Matisse,” which continues to hold the record for the best-attended touring exhibition in the museum’s history, and “The Eloquent Object,” a landmark 1987 exhibition on the ways artists used so-called “craft” media to create works of expressive and challenging art.
Manhart was born in Wichita, Kansas, and was adopted at birth by Everett and Ruth Yockey. Her parents encouraged her artistic interests, and Manhart earned a scholastic art award in high school that landed her a scholarship to the University of Tulsa.
She would earn her undergraduate and master’s degrees in ceramics and also met her future husband, Tom Manhart, who taught ceramics at TU for many years.
Her first experience at Philbrook was in the early 1960s, when she began to teach classes in ceramics at what was then the Philbrook Art Center. In 1972, she became the museum’s education director.
Tulsa artist Steve Liggett credited Manhart with building up the museum’s educational efforts with innovative programs and making use of local talent.
“She understood that in order to keep artists in Tulsa, you had to give them work, and so she hired local artists for the educational programs,” said Liggett, who taught ceramics for several years at Philbrook before going on to become the director of Living Arts of Tulsa.
In 1983, Manhart was named interim executive director and officially took on the job in 1984. At the time, the museum had a deficit of $750,000, and many of the programs were in disarray.
“I became a crisis management expert,” Manhart said in a 2003 interview with the Tulsa World. “Those were very difficult times — we had to reduce the budget, and that meant letting 40 employees go.”
But within two years of taking on the job, Manhart laid out her vision for expanding the museum’s space and its programming, while also working with Tom Manhart on curating and writing the catalog for “The Eloquent Object,” which drew international attention and acclaim when it opened at Philbrook in 1987.
Marcia Manhart, who served as executive director at Philbrook longer than anyone else, came to personify the Philbrook Museum of Art in the eyes of many Tulsans. And Manhart admitted she had always felt what she called “a kind of spiritual connection” with Waite Phillips, the Tulsa oil man who built Philbrook, and his vision of what the museum could become.
“I was totally fascinated with delving into his personal history, to discover the kind of man he must have been,” Manhart said. “I knew he had some grand vision of Philbrook as one of the most significant museums of the Southwest. And I’ve always felt myself a part of the family, as if I had been put here to fulfill the family’s dream.”
Manhart’s last public appearance in Tulsa was 2017, when she attended the exhibit “Eloquent Craftsman: Thomas A. Manhart and His Students,” which Liggett curated.
“I wanted to include her work, and I was so glad we had 14 of her pieces in the show,” Liggett said. “It was really a double blessing — it was the chance to see a body of her work in one place, where people could appreciate her personal artistry, as well as a way for her to meet with friends that she hadn’t seen in a long time.”
Manhart was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Wayne Yockey and Ruth Correll Yockey; brother Kent Lloyd Yockey and former husband Thomas Manhart. She is survived by daughters Caroline Manhart Sanderson (George), Emily Alexandrea Dirickson (Steven), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Philbrook Museum of Art, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, Texas, or the charity of your choice.
