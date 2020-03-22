Sometimes, less truly is more.
Case in point — the recently renovated pipe organ at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave. When work to renovate and rebuild the instrument began in 2018, it had a total of 105 pipes.
When the organ was reinstalled in the church’s sanctuary in time for the 2019 Christmas season, the instrument’s ranks had been reduced to 76. And in the words of Susan Panciera, the church’s organist, if anything, the organ sounds larger than before.
“The sound of the organ now creates much more of a presence in the room,” Panciera said. “There are many more stops that give you a beautiful and wide range of tonal colors, a whole new palette of sounds to draw from.”
The renovation was handled by the Foley-Baker Co., a Connecticut firm that is one of the top organ repair and restoration companies in the country. The company has worked to restore instruments at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., as well as Tulsa’s First Presbyterian Church.
Boston Avenue’s pipe organ was built by Moeller and installed in 1961. It underwent a major renovation in 1986, which increased the 72-rank organ to 105 pipes.
“The problem was, the way everything was installed meant the spaces were so crowded that it was almost impossible to do any service or repairs,” Panciera said. “And the sound itself was becoming dated. It was bright and crisp in the upper registers, but there wasn’t any sort of warmth in the middle or lower registers.”
The entire organ was removed from the church and shipped to Connecticut in August 2018.
“When people think of a pipe organ, they generally just think of the console (the keyboards and stops the player manipulates),” Panciera said. “But all the workings of the organ are spread out all through the building, so removing it all was a very extensive process.”
Workers with the Foley-Baker Co. began reinstalling the organ in November 2019, and had it in a state where it could be played in time for the holiday season. They returned in January to spend several weeks working to adjust the organ to create the proper sound.
Panciera said about half of the pipes in the refurbished organ are new, while the rest have been completely refurbished and restored. About half the stops have been replaced, and the organ’s wind chest was refitted with sliders — which are controlled by the stops to make the desired notes and effects — that are made of more durable materials.
The first time Panciera tried out the new organ, she said, “I felt like a kid at Christmas. Of course, I played some Bach, and I love to play hymns, and it was just so moving to hear these gorgeous sounds in our sanctuary. It’s an absolute joy to play this organ. It’s really a whole new experience.”
The church had planned officially to inaugurate the organ Sunday, March 22, with a recital featuring internationally known organist Thomas Ospital. However, because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the international travel bans in place because of it, the recital has been canceled.
“We were so excited to have him come and play here, and we hope we will be able to reschedule the recital later,” Panciera said.
The city of Tulsa’s precautions to prevent the spread of the virus has led Boston Avenue to cancel its regular worship service. However, the church will broadcast its Sunday services at 11 a.m. on KTUL Channel 8 and on the church’s website, bostonavenue.org.
Panciera said she came to realize how important the pipe organ and the music it creates is to the Boston Avenue congregation when the church was considering if renovating the organ was worth the investment.
“One of the members said that we had inherited this organ, and the church has enjoyed it for all these years,” she said. “He said, ‘Our ancestors left this for us. We need to do the same now, so future generations will have a wonderful organ for their services as well.’ ”
