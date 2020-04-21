Retro Den, which specialized in vintage furniture and accessories for interior design, announced Tuesday via its Facebook page that it is closing.

Owners Ashley Palmer and Ashley Daly wrote that "This darn pandemic got the shop, but it didn’t get our hearts or all the love and community and memories.

"Once we can be out together again, we will let you know when the closing sales start," the post stated.

Retro Den, at 1216 S. Harvard Ave., opened in 2013. In 2018, the store expanded to incorporate a co-op space that housed a number of craft and design studios.

