Vintage Design District, along 11th and 15th streets and Harvard Avenue
A new district has evolved in Tulsa over the past few years.
Well, not so much new, as old. Vintage, to be precise.
Some of the stores in Tulsa’s Vintage Design District have been catering to hip and trendy Tulsans for decades. Others are new.
But what they share is a distinct appreciation for all things vintage and a geographic location. So they have joined forces to support and promote each other.
Tulsa’s Vintage Design District features a variety of shops selling furniture, home decor, lighting and collectibles. The stores line 11th and 15th streets and Harvard Avenue in midtown. The district includes nearly 20 businesses featuring such stores as Retro Den, Vintage Vault, Mod50s Modern, Next Generations and Route 66 Antique Mall.
In December, Shawn Nichols and Barry Marlow opened another member of the Vintage Design District — 360Home — right in the heart of it all at 1142 S. Harvard Ave.
The store was previously named Antique NV and was in the Jenks antique district, Nichols said.
Moving to the vintage district allowed Nichols and Marlow to refine their collection to the sort of things that midtowners like to buy. In Jenks, he said, farmhouse-style furniture and decor and painted furniture sold well.
But midtowners are looking for something a little different. And his store is a good place to go if you are looking for a signature piece with a story to tell.
“We wanted to get away from that country feel,” Nichols said.
While the area shop owners had coined the phrase Vintage Design District in recent years, Nichols said he and Marlow helped unify the stores by creating the Shop Vintage Tulsa website and Facebook page.
“Anything that anyone posts on Facebook, we pull it on to that site and share it. Most people don’t realize how many vintage stores in this area there are,” Nichols said.