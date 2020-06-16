The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a rally at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in Tulsa in 2016. Sharpton called for police reform and led a march through downtown Tulsa earlier in the day. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
The Rev. Al Sharpton (center) marches with Tiffany Crutcher (in black jacket), attorney Benjamin Crump (right) and other supporters in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, September 27, 2016. Several hundred people gathered for the “National Prayer Call for Justice March” in support of Terence Crutcher’s family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to the crowd during a "Citywide Prayer and Call for Justice" for Terence Crutcher at the Jazz Hall of Fame in 2017. Tulsa World file
Jessie Wardarski
The Rev. Al Sharpton will be the keynote speaker at the "I, Too, Am America: Juneteenth Rally for Justice."
The longtime civil rights activist, as well as founder and president of National Action Network, will join the family of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa this Friday as the keynote speaker for a commemoration of the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African people from bondage in the United States, also known as Juneteenth, according to a press release about the event.
The "I, Too, Am America" event will take place between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, performances, speakers, poetry, food trucks, vendors, and children's activities. Attendees will also be able to register to vote if necessary.
A full schedule of events has not been made available, but organizers have said that the event's headline personalities, which include Sharpton, will likely be presented after 6 p.m. Friday.
Sharpton, a former minister turned activist, broadcaster and politician, has been actively involved in the fight for civil rights for more than half a century.
Earlier this month, Sharpton spoke at the funeral of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May has prompted demonstrations and protests against racism and police brutality throughout the country.
Other headline acts for "I, Too, Am America," will be announced at a later date. Read more about the event in Wednesday's Weekend section.