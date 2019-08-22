Yeah. It lives up to the hype.
“Hamilton,” which took up residence Tuesday in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for a three-week engagement courtesy of Celebrity Attractions, is pretty much everything it was promised to be — a nearly overwhelming sensory onslaught of words and music, history and hysteria, stage wizardry and human effort that shakes the dusting powder from America’s bewigged past, to present a story that, for all the liberty it takes with what we know to be the facts, likely gives us a clearer, more accurate picture of the very human struggles that created the country in which we live today.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is at once a sensory onslaught — a cacophony of nearly nonstop words and movement, a melange of musical styles from rapid-fire rap to stirring show tunes — and a nuanced, layered piece of storytelling that has as its ostensible subject the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, a fellow who until about five years ago was known to most people know only as the face on the $10 bill.
And while it takes right at three hours for this story to be told, “Hamilton” is so tightly constructed, so packed with character and incident, that one is hardly aware of time passing.
That time begins with the arrival of Hamilton (Joseph Morales) from the Caribbean island where he was born to what is about to become the United States of America, determined to use his boundless intellect, indefatigable energy and intellectual rigor to establish himself in a position of power in this new nation.
Hamilton’s moral fervor is contrasted with that of the man who will become his nemesis, Aaron Burr (Tommar Wilson played this role at Wednesday’s performance).
They are presented as two versions of opportunism: the idealistic go-getter and the smooth operator, the one who prefers to “smile more, talk less,” who is willing to wait as others act, to pick up whatever usual pieces are left over once the dust of conflict clears.
Unfortunately for Burr, Hamilton doesn’t leave much behind, as he seemingly goes from success to success. He wins the love of two of the well-to-do Schuyler sisters, Eliza (Erin Clemons) and Angelica (Ta’Rea Campbell) — one he will marry and one he keeps as a close confidante.
Hamilton catches the attention of George Washington (Marcus Choi), who hires him as his aide-de-camp; achieves the sort of military glory he desires in leading men into battle at Yorktown, the Revolutionary War’s decisive battle; and lands a coveted place in Washington’s cabinet as Secretary of the Treasury.
But Hamilton is so focused on how he’s “not gonna miss my shot” at greatness that he doesn’t see the damage he is doing to his marriage, even before his ruinous affair with Maria Reynolds (played by Jen Sese at this performance). Nor does he fully comprehend the machinations of his political rivals Burr, Thomas Jefferson (Warren Egypt Franklin) and James Madison (Desmond Sean Ellington), who are determined to destroy this upstart immigrant any way they can.
Because the action moves so quickly, because so much information is packed into every moment, it would be easy to miss the subtlety Morales brings to his portrayal of Hamilton, from the insecure, almost diffident way he announces his name in “Alexander Hamilton,” to the restless frustration of a would-be soldier confined behind the battle lines; from the confident politician garbed in green (the color of money and envy) to the broken father and husband struggling with overwhelming grief and asking for the forgiveness he knows he doesn’t deserve in “It’s Quiet Uptown.”
And yet, while the show is called “Hamilton” and its titular character is rarely off stage, this is truly an ensemble show, and this is a supremely talented cast.
Wilson’s Aaron Burr oozes with entitlement and false charm, which never quite covers the resentment and envy that drives the character. And he delivers two of the show’s best songs — “Wait for It” and “The Room Where It Happens” — will all the fire and panache they need (Nik Walker will portray Burr at most performances).
Lawton native Clemons makes a powerful impression, whether finding herself caught up in the fervor of first love in “Helpless,” or venting righteous anger in “Burn,” while Campbell (who has performed in Tulsa in the national tours of “The Lion King” and “Sister Act”) gives impressive performances in such numbers as “Satisfied.”
Choi gives his portrayal of Washington a fierce dignity and delivers a stirring rendition of “One Last Time,” while there is no top over which Franklin’s Thomas Jefferson will go, demonstrated in the wild physicality of “What’d I Miss.” And Neil Haskell is superb as foppish King George, who is by turns perturbed and delighted by what’s going on in what used to be his possession and insists that “You’ll Be Back.”
When “Hamilton” debuted four years ago, Miranda said his reason for insisting that the majority of the show’s actors be African-American, Hispanic and Asian was because he wanted “our cast (to look) like America looks now.”
And this “Hamilton” cast does look like America, though not simply in terms of racial diversity. Perhaps the greatest statement of the purpose of “Hamilton” is in the way the cast makes its bows. The ensemble formed a single line across the breadth of the Chapman Music Hall stage, acknowledged the crowd’s standing ovation and then left the stage.
No one person was singled out, which is the case in just about any show one sees. But the way the “Hamilton” cast handled this moment was to underscore that all the people on stage — and behind the scenes and in the orchestra pit — are of equal value, all contributing their talents to create something great.
That is what America can, and should, be. Why don’t we take our shot at making that happen?
“Hamilton” continues with performances at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., through Sept. 8. Tickets are still available for some shows; for ticket information: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
“Hamilton” is also conducting an online lottery for each performance; go online to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.