For a musical about the poor and downtrodden, the outcasts and the forgotten, “Les Miserables” is an extremely rich show.
It is a musical loaded with spectacle, with a story that covers more than two decades and a good portion of France. Every song is a showstopper, every set piece a marvel of stage technology, every emotion conveyed is outsized – much in the way that the Victor Hugo novel that is the musical’s source is one of longest ever written.
The new touring production of “Les Miserables,” which opened Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, is based on the 2015 Broadway revival that managed to create the same sort of visual excitement of the original Broadway production.
But the true riches of “Les Miserables” aren’t necessarily in the trappings of technology. It’s the story it tells, and the music that carries all those outsized emotions so that they send chills down the spine and break the heart.
And this production’s extremely polished cast made certain all these riches were well and truly displayed. Tuesday night’s performance was one of the most solid, artful and satisfying shows we’ve attended in some time.
For all its epic grandeur, the story of “Les Miserables” is a simple one. Jean Valjean has spent 19 years in hard labor for stealing a loaf of bread, and has finally earned his parole. But he soon resorts to crime, stealing valuables from the bishop who takes him in for a night. When he is caught, the bishop covers for him and sends him on his way, telling him that the mercy he has received is something he now must share.
Valjean determines to make his life over, and manages to rise to a position of wealth and respect within a suburb of Paris. However, Inspector Javert, a police officer obsessed with justice and punishment, has been in search of Valjean for years, and their paths soon cross.
So Valjean’s efforts to be a decent man – such as taking care of the daughter of a young woman whose downfall he inadvertently precipitated, joining with student rebels to protect the young man with whom his daughter has fallen in love – are dogged by Javert at every step, who never ceases to remind Valjean of what Javert insists is his criminal nature.
At the performance we attended, Andrew Maughan had the role of Jean Valjean, standing in for Nick Cartell, and he delivered a stirring performance, giving the character the proper ambiance of tightly coiled power. His voice is a slightly lighter tenor than other Valjeans I’ve heard, but it added a slight keening sound that enriched such songs as “Who Am I?” and “Bring Him Home.”
Josh Davis is an unparalleled Inspector Javert. He’s often lit in such a way that gives his face a skeletal mien, as if this character might be as much a grim reaper as an agent of the law, the baton he crisply wields acting as a kind of scythe. And he sings with a stentorian power, whether declaiming his credo in “Stars” or grappling with undone illusions in his “Soliloquy.”
As Fantine, Mary Kate Moore shone in “I Dreamed a Dream,” while Paige Smallwood gave a roof-rattling performance of Eponine’s cri de Coeur, “On My Own.” Joshua Grosso did a fine job as Marius in “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.”
As the Thenardiers, the low-life innkeepers who venality knows no depths, Jimmy Smagula and Allison Guinn were thoroughly, winningly deplorable.
The anthemic ensemble numbers – “Do You Hear the People Sing?” and “One Day More,” for example – made one want to take up a banner and march along, while the barricade scene was starkly chilling in its brutality.
“Les Miserables” has for years billed itself as “the world’s most popular musical,” and this production shows there’s a great deal of fact to support that brag. It’s almost impossible to walk away from this show without feeling uplifted, without one of its insistent melodies echoing through one’s heart and soul.
