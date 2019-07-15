A very real kind of magic is being performed at the VanTrease PACE, in Craft Productions’ staging of “Mary Poppins.”
It’s the magic of talented people working together to bring to life a story and the characters who people it through words, music and dance, and Friday’s opening night performance proved that the all-Oklahoma cast and crew that has been assembled for this show is more than capable of such alchemy.
Science and technology, on the other hand, was a bit hit-or-miss during the performance we attended. But we’ll get to that in a bit.
“Mary Poppins” first swooped out of the sky and into the culture in 1934, when author P.L. Travers published what would be the first of eight novels about an all-knowing nanny with a capacious carpet bag and a way of knowing exactly how much sugar is necessary to get any sort of literal or metaphorical medicine down.
The character’s fame was greatly enhanced by the 1964 Disney film, which starred Julie Andrews in an Academy Award-winning performance. Travers so disliked the film that, when producer Cameron Mackintosh finally persuaded her to allow a stage musical to be made, she insisted no one who had been a part of the film be allows to have input. (She did allow many of the well-known songs from the movie, composed by Richard and Robert Sherman, to be included in the score).
The musical’s book, written by “Downton Abbey” writer Julian Fellowes, follows the broad outline of the film, with Mary Poppins (Kennedy Caughell) suddenly appearing one day to take charge of the Banks children, who have a reputation for running off nannies with alarming frequency.
It’s not that Jane (Kynlee Schultheis) and Michael (Dannon VanDeLinder) Banks are bad children. They’re just wanting to attract the attention of their father George (Sam Briggs), whose insistence on “Precision & Order,” as well as his all-consuming focus on his job, means he’s not in the running for “Father of the Year.”
Mary Poppins sets about re-establishing the Bankses’ family ties with the assistance of the ever-present jack-of-all-trades Bert (Cody Banks), who is happy to lead all and sundry in everything from a walk in the park to dancing across the rooftops of London with fellow chimney sweeps.
As Mary Poppins, Caughell, a Bartlesville native who has performed on Broadway and with national touring productions, is — not to mince words — “practically perfect in every way.” Her take on the character is closer in spirit to Travers’ original creation, although Caughell does include a few fillips that evoke Julie Andrews (the way she elongates the “doe” syllable the first time she enunciates “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” for example).
But Caughell’s performance is not a collection of bits and pieces. Her Mary Poppins is briskly efficient yet impishly mysterious, who can communicate as much with a knowing sidelong glance as she can with her richly colored soprano voice.
And her professionalism extended to the very Mary Poppins-like way Caughell confronted adversity. For a good portion of the first act Friday night, Caughell’s microphone was not working. She soldiered on, and as long as the 17-piece orchestra (led by James Gregory) wasn’t going full blast, she was able to make herself heard.
Unfortunately, the show’s finale on Friday was marred by a malfunction in the production’s flying apparatus, which left Caughell literally hanging a foot or so above the stage. With perfect poise, Caughell said, “These things do happen,” adding Mary Poppins’ mantra, “Anything can happen if you let it.”
It was a shame, especially since the show’s other flying effects seemed to happen without a hitch. But we’ve seen video evidence of the final effect working at subsequent performances.
Davis gives Bert a genial, boyish quality and seemingly limitless physical energy, as he is at the center of most of the show’s production numbers, from the relatively low-key “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” to the exuberant and flashy “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” to the high-spirited tap extravaganza that is “Step in Time” (Lesley Jennings is the show’s choreographer).
Briggs is very good as the fussbudgety Mr. Banks, Carrigan Bradley gives a heartfelt but nicely understated performance of “Being Mrs. Banks,” and Schultheis and VanDeLinder are fine as Jane and Michael.
Of all the supporting crew, Liz Hunt makes the greatest impression, alternating between the gentle lady encouraging everyone to “Feed the Birds,” and Miss Andrew, the “holy terror” of a nanny who is bent on forcing “Brimstone and Treacle” on everyone.
Director Michael Fling in his program note states that the message of “Mary Poppins” is to “appreciate what we already have … to remind us that we can find childlike joy in the simplest thing.”
And, in this production, he’s achieved that vision. Tulsa is a town with a great deal of theatrical talent, and Craft Productions’ “Mary Poppins” is a marvelous example of what Tulsa talent can accomplish.
“Mary Poppins” continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 17-19; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. For tickets: 918-595-7777, craftproductions.org