For some Tulsans, it has become a holiday tradition to see what sort of nuance Karl Krause will bring to his portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge in American Theatre Company's musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."
Krause has for umpteen years embodied the role of the miserly money lender at the center of Charles Dickens' famed Christmas ghost story, and it is likely that he could play this character in his sleep. Instead, Krause always manages to find ways to keep the character fresh, more through subtle touches than grand gestures.
At Thursday's opening night performance, Krause's performance was more interior — this Scrooge can still bellow "Humbug!" with enough fury to send grown men and caroling children skedaddling, but there is an new astringency to his less bellicose dealings with his fellow man.
It was as if Scrooge himself was already aware of how narrow and empty his life is — especially as he's reduced it to a series of simply transactions, where all that matters is profit and loss. This lends an additional poignancy to the visions of his past, present and future that his ghostly visitors show him, because as Krause portrays it, Scrooge isn't really learning anything new about himself — he's just acknowledging truths that up to now he's managed to hide away among his ledgers and receipts.
This year's production is highlighted by some other stellar performances, by both veterans and relative newcomers to the "Christmas Carol" world. Dale Sams, making his debut in the production, turns the chain-rattling ghost of Jacob Marley into an almost tragic figure as he bemoans his fate and warns his former partner of what is waiting for him beyond the grave.
Brian Grace and Catherine Simmons are well-matched as Bob and Mrs. Cratchit — he the genial peacekeeper, she the fiery keeper of the home. Tim Tillock is very good in his dual roles of Scrooge's nephew Fred, and as the younger version of Scrooge himself, who allows the love of his life to slip away because of his greed. Tillock and Tiffany Wright as Belle bring real heart and soul to the scene, and the song "I Wish You Happiness."
John Knippers finds every opportunity to mug as the irrepressible Spirit of Christmas Present, while Meredith Demaree is a somewhat remote Spirit of Christmas Past.
Some sour harmonies plagued the ensemble numbers, such as "A Christmas Carol" and "Christmas Time Again," but not to the degree that it did permanent damage to Richard Averill's songs, which have the tendency to linger in the mind throughout the holiday season.
One tradition of "A Christmas Carol" that might need retiring is the on-again, off-again attempts at British accents by the minor characters. With the exception of Knippers' Christmas Present, who manages to maintain a fairly convincing Scottish accent, the other attempts sound cartoonish. Bob Odle's book, which draws much of its dialogue from Dickens' original text, gets across the sense of te story's time and place well enough.
Ed Durnell's direction is well-paced, Richard Ellis' mobile set continues to look like a snow-globe village come to life, and sound designer Aaron Veale made judicious use of aural effects to enhance the otherworldly qualities of Scrooge's visitors.
"A Christmas Carol" continues with performances through Dec. 23 at the Tulsa PAC. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.