One thing you can say about the current clan of Westons, who have taken up temporary residence at the Tulsa PAC in Theatre Tulsa's new production of "August: Osage County," is that this band of broken human beings is most certainly a family.
It's something that you can tell just about from the start of this version of Tulsa native Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, in the way that the dozen or so characters inhabit the three levels of Richard Ellis' lived-in set.
The Westons may have congregated in this not-so-little house on the Pawhuska prairie because of a situation best described as "fraught," but it is evident that these people — regardless of what they may think of other members of the family — are comfortable in each other's presence.
Maybe the best evidence of that comfort is that, at least in the early going, everyone can still laugh at the things the family matriarch, Violet (Vivica Walkenbach), says. It's just Mom being Mom, Violet being Violet, until the pills kick in and the truth-telling starts. And then all the lies that are the lives of the Weston family get dragged out into the unforgiving light of day.
Theatre Tulsa's production, under Lisa Stefanic's carefully transparent direction, is the most laugh-producing version of Letts' three-plus-hour tale of several days in the life of an exceedingly dysfunctional family. The audience at Saturday's opening night spent most of the first two acts roaring at almost every other exchange of dialogue. It's almost as if they felt as much at home here as the Westons.
"August: Osage County" distills all the ills of the American family — of American society, not to be too fine a point on it — into the lives of one particular Oklahoma family. What sets everything off is the sudden, unexplained disappearance of Beverly (Andy Axewell,) the family patriarch who made his name decades ago with a single volume of poetry.
His disappearance comes soon after he hires Johnna (Lisa Hunter), a young Cheyenne woman to take care of all the domestic tasks that, as Beverly puts it, "get in the way of my drinking."
And the famliy begins to gather: the Westons' daughters Ivy (Kristin Robert), who still lives nearby; Barbara (Cathy Woods), the oldest, who arrives from Colorado with soon-to-be ex-husband Bill (Kurt Harris) and rebellious daughter Jean (Anabel White); and Karen (Leslie Long), the youngest, who is accompanied by her most recent suitor, Steve (Jeff Jimenez); and Violet's younger sister, Mattie Fae (Harriet Chenault), husband Charlie (Alden Anderson) and son Little Charles (Fletcher Gross).
When the sheriff (Will Carpenter) shows up late one evening to inform the family that Beverly's body has been found, washed up on the shore of a nearby lake, the Westons' family situation goes beyond fraught, as betrayals and brutality, adultery and incest, rage and revenge begin to tear the family apart.
"August: Osage County" can be played as a horror show, with Violet as a malevolent figure of fear. Under Stefanic's guidance, this production has an even more tragic air. Walkenbach's portrayal of this character is shot through with real vulnerability, that of a very fragile and frightened person who can only assert herself by tearing at others. Her final scenes are truly heartbreaking.
Walkenbach is surrounded by an excellent cast. Long, who played the role of Ivy when Theatre Pops did the show in 2015, gives Karen a manic, girlish energy that steals just about scene. Woods makes the simmering cauldron of anger and hurt that is Barbara painfully real, and Robert gets the almost teen-aged awkwardness of the beaten-down Ivy perfectly.
Chenault is brassy, bossy Mattie Fae, and Anderson's soft-spoken Charlie almost slips under the radar until he finally comes to the defense of his son. Gross' few scenes as Little Charles make you almost cringe for this never-good-enough guy, and Carpenter is solid as the sheriff. Axewell is an excellent Beverly, a balance of cowboy poet and loquacious souse.
White is very good as the disaffected Jean, while Hunter does well as Johnna, even if her performance is more of an amused observer rather than the calming force this character usually has. Jimenez, as the lecherous Steve, is less effective; his ogling and pawing of Jean is so blatant and unsubtle that even someone as caught up in herself as Jean Weston would know what he was up to.
Grant Goodner created the play's soundscape, and Frank Gallagher effectively lit Ellis' triple-decker set.
"August: Osage County" continues with performances through Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.