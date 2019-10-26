Tulsa Opera opened its season Friday night at the Tulsa PAC with a real cool “Carmen.”
This is not necessarily a good thing.
Georges Bizet’s masterpiece of lyric theater is a work that was designed to generate all manner of heat – from its Seville setting and the Spanish dance rhythms that serve as the basis for many of the opera’s most famous melodies, to its enticing, tempestuous title character and the passions she enflames among any and all who meet her.
Yet Tulsa Opera’s opening night performance had trouble rising to the level of a bare simmer. It had its moments, but this “Carmen” never generated the energy and excitement this opera promises.
Part of the problem is Harry Silverstein’s static, stolid direction and languid pacing that robbed the story of its urgency, and Roberto Kalb’s tepid conducting.
Kalb’s tempi, phrasing and balance were unfocused in the first act, with the brasses bright and clear, while the strings were little more than a murmur. Things tightened up as the opera went on, but the music – while competently performed -- didn’t carry one away, as performances of the Tulsa Opera Orchestra have done many times in the past.
Add to this a lead couple whose romantic chemistry might be best summed as their singing might have said, “Hubba hubba,” but their physical interactions said, “Eh, whatever,” and the result is a “Carmen” that is just…fine, a reasonably pleasant way to spend three hours and twelve minutes (not that I was counting).
The really good stuff was the performances by the Tulsa Opera Chorus, prepared by Lyndon Meyer, who were in excellent and powerful voice throughout the evening; former Tulsa Studio Artist Alexander Birch Elliott, who brought a fine swagger and bravura tone to the bull fighter Escamillo, in his rousing “Toreodor” song (“Votre toast) and in his dust-up with Don Jose over the affections of the woman they both pursue.
Cheyenne Coss as Frasquitz and Alice Chung as Mercedes bring a girlish glee to the tarot card scene, as each one conjures up visions of love and riches, while Jarrett Logan Porter and Dominick Corbacio as the slightly inept smugglers Le Dancaire and Le Remendado added some light, brief touches of humor. The dancers of the Kripalaya Dance Academy, choreographed by Priya Raju, brought some Gypsy flair to the tavern scene with moves that were suitably sultry and exotic.
As Carmen, Sarah Mesko sang well, but her interpretation of a character defined by her headstrong determination to live free or die was oddly passive. This was a rare Carmen who could easily blend into the background, rather than command every scene in which she appeared. Her opening number, the habanera-fueled “L’amout est un oiseau rebelle,” was performed with precision, but it never gave one a sense of why so many men were willing to lose their heads over this woman.
Much better was her performance of the seguidilla “Je vais danseur en votre honneur,” as she attempts to entice Jose to follow her in a life of wandering, and in her despair and resignation when the cards she consults show death as her only fate.
Adam Smith as Don Jose was best when left to his own devices. When he had a solo aria to sing, such as “La fleur que tu m’avais jetee,” as he talks about how a flower Carmen tossed his way helped him survive prison, Smith was quite good. But whether dealing with Carmen’s ever-changing moods or the steadfast affections of Micaela (Colleen Daly), he was hopelessly stiff and unconvincing.
The set, made for Atlanta Opera by Allen Charles Klein, was drab – a set of mobile blocks and stair sets that were rearranged into nondescript patterns between two walls that gave the proceedings a claustrophobic aura that didn’t add anything to the action.
The one good thing about the set was that, during the short break between the opera’s third and fourth acts, the curtain was kept raised to show how the stage crew rearranged the various pieces for the opera’s final scene.
Prior to the performance, Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker had announced that the company’s presentation of “Carmen” was its way of marking World Opera Day, an international effort to promote the value of opera on people and society.
Picker said that more than 200 people were needed to present an opera, and that the demonstration between acts three and four were a way to highlight to extremely important contributions of all the people whose behind-the-scenes work is as crucial to success of any opera production as the performances of the singers on stage and the musicians in the pit.
October 25th also happened to be the birthday of “Carmen” composer Georges Bizet, who was so distraught by the extremely negative reviews of “Carmen” when it debuted in 1875 that he died three months later – “some say,” Picker said, “of a broken heart. He was 36 years old. He never got the chance to see that he had composed what is one of the most popular operas ever written.”
Tulsa Opera’s production of “Carmen” will have its final performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.