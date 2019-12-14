The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College tries to cover as many holiday tropes as possible in its annual "Christmas in Tulsa" concerts, held Friday and Saturday at VanTrease PACE.
The "Holiday Overture," which opened the concert, incorporated a klezmer song amid the Christmas songs that made up the bulk of the medley.
And the performance by the Signature Chorale of Jacob Navarud's arrangement of "O Come, All Ye Faithful," accompanied only by djemba and other percussion, with its African flair could be taken as a nod to Kwanzaa.
But for the most part, the evening was devoted to the sort of holiday music that is nigh unto inescapable during this "most wonderful time of the year."
This year's concert featured the winner of the orchestra's 2019 "Tulsa Sings!" concert, Sam Briggs.
Briggs has performed with most of the city's local theater companies as well as being a member of Tulsa Opera's Young Artists program, so he is no stranger to being on stage.
Yet he definitely gave the impression that he was truly excited and a bit awe-struck at being a part this show, and that gave his performances of very familiar songs a welcome freshness.
Briggs' performances of such chestnuts as "White Christmas," "Let it Snow," and "The Christmas Song" were mostly straightforward, with some slight phrasings that gave these tunes a personal touch. With the Signature Chorale providing some melodramatic backing, Briggs was able to make even "The Little Drummer Boy" pack an emotional punch.
The concert featured a larger-than-usual orchestra as well as the chorus on stage, which meant that the makeshift orchestra shell the PACE typically sets up for Signature Symphony concerts could not be used.
Instead, microphones were set up around the stage, which created all kinds of sonic problems for the first part of the concert at the Friday performance.
The chorale, for example, could not be understood during its first number, "Christmas in Tulsa," and the orchestral sound coming through the speakers was extremely loud and distressingly tinny.
It wasn't until the orchestra got to the "Trepak" section of its "Nutcracker" medley that the Signature Symphony began to sound more like a live orchestra.
The evening concluded with another medley of "Seasonal Sounds," followed by what has long been a Signature Symphony tradition — a Christmas carol sing-a-long.
It was, as Franco said in his introduction, a way to show that no matter how fraught and divisive our society may be, "nothing brings people together like music." And — to judge from the many in the audience adding their voices to "Jingle Bells," "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World" — the Signature Symphony's "Christmas in Tulsa" concert achieved that goal.