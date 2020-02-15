There is a great deal more to the Wonderful World of Oz than a trip down the Yellow Brick Road. And there is a great deal more to “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” than a story told through movement and music.
Tulsa Ballet gave the world premiere of this original evening-length story ballet, which it commissioned in collaboration with Ballet Met, in 2017, and at the time, one of the word’s we used to describe it “magical.”
The passage of time since that first performance has not dimmed this ballet’s magical qualities. If anything, Friday’s opening night performance at the Tulsa PAC was an even richer experience.
For one thing, “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” is simply a gorgeous thing to watch.
Basil Twist’s inventive and ever-moving sets – they practically dance themselves – capture the drab plainness of Dorothy’s Kansas home as effectively as the gem-colored world of Oz, and are greatly enhanced by Les Dickert’s lighting design.
Twist also designed the puppets used in the ballet, which add to the otherworldly atmosphere, and Mark Zappone’s costumes colorful and sumptuous.
But there is also Edwaard Liang’s choreography, which is a unique melding of classical and contemporary. It has the cleanness and clarity of line of classical ballet, but that line is often slightly askew, so that the dancers are off-balance just enough to make their movements appear a bit uncanny – familiar and strange, the way people from Dorothy’s life in Kansas appear in forms at once recognizable and bizarre in the world of Oz.
Add to this lifts and leaps that defy both gravity and common sense, and you realize just how difficult this ballet is to dance.
Librettist and composer Oliver Peter Graber drew from two of the later books in L. Frank Baum’s series of Oz novels to create the ballet’s story, about the rulers of warring kingdoms whose marriage was supposed to bring peace. However, the plans and desires King Sapphire (Arman Zazyan) and Queen Diamond (Sena Hidaka) for their son the Prince (Jun Masuda) create such animosity that the queen basically kidnaps her child and ultimately declares war on the father.
In other words, your basic divorce scenario, but one with heavily armed minions and magical creatures.
It’s a situation that behooves Glinda the Good Witch (Na Eun Kim) to send for the only person who can restore harmony and order to the land of Oz – Dorothy (Madalina Stoica), who is able to get out of her chores of cleaning the house before company comes to be whisked away by the wind to Oz.
Here, she is reunited with the Scarecrow (Shuhei Yoshida), who will serve as her companion as she sets off on her journey.
Friday night’s cast was superb. The ensembles segments, such as the Emerald City scene at the beginning and the battle in Act Two, were danced with high energy, and the dancers manipulating the puppets made these creations come to life.
Masuda, who danced the role of the Prince, is a member of Tulsa Ballet II making his debut with the main company. One could see a bit of nerves at work in the early moments of the ballet, a mild tentativeness in his movements, but he grew in confidence and expressiveness as the evening continued.
His partnering with Stoica in their duets was graceful and precise, handling some of Liang’s mind-boggling moves well. Stoica, who originated the role of Dorothy in 2017, seemed absolutely at ease with Masuda no matter how tricky a move might be.
As the battling parents, Zazyan and Hidaka were greatly expressive. Zazyan communicated the anguish and anger of the King with forceful economy, and Hidaka made sure her Queen was one fearsome foe, as their duets were battles for supremacy.
Yoshida was a loose-limbed, good-natured Scarecrow, whose many pratfalls almost made one believe he was made of straw instead of flesh and bone.
The score that Graber compiled – of his original music fused with selections by Ravel, Grieg, Bartok, Glazunov and Kalinnikov – is suitably atmospheric and theatrical. It’s not especially memorable, as there is no theme or melody that resonates, but it does heighten – and in some cases, even advances – the story. And the Tulsa Symphony, under Peter Stafford Wilson’s direction, gave a performance full of the necessary color and drama.
“Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” continues with performances 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.