Perhaps the best thing about an event such as “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert” is that it forces an audience to sit through the movie’s closing credits.
In the case of this, the third in the series of films adapted from J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series of novels about a boy wizard, those credits take a tad over 12 minutes to unfurl, as various footprints wander up, down, across and along the scroll of names of the hundreds of people involved in the making of this film.
But the reason why this is a good thing is that this really allows the audience to focus completely on the music, composed by Academy Award winner John Williams, and realize just how lush, inventive, antic, unpredictable and so totally enjoyable this score is, and how well the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performed it.
There was a little bit of everything in this segment, officially titled “Mischief Managed!” — triumphant themes full of bombast and uplift; jittery passages of bouncy humor; gently atmospheric washes; dark-hued, minor-keyed melodies to convey danger and anxiety.
It also included a reprise of the “Double Trouble” choral piece, that gave one a better chance to hear how the Tulsa Chorale sounded in this tricky work with lyrics from Shakespeare's “Macbeth” — and to remind those who listen for such things that this tune is one of the main motifs that are threaded throughout Williams’ score.
These musical elements are usually more sensed than heard as one watches a motion picture — the music is as much a part of the whole experience as the acting, the dialogue, the visuals. One knows it’s there, and appreciates how it enhances a given scene, but one is rarely aware of the great amount of effort it takes to produce all that music.
And Williams, who earned an Academy Award nomination for “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” score, makes the most out of an extremely large orchestra, which is augmented by some instruments now usually part of the Tulsa Symphony line-up (saxophones, synthesizers, recorders).
Guest conductor Anthony Parnther ably guided the orchestra through the performance. The playing seemed to be fully in sync at all times, yet sounded as fresh, lively and exuberant as one could want.
As the music was meant to be paramount (even if the amplification added a tinny tinge to the sound), the film was presented with subtitles so that people could follow the story.
However, given the number of Hogwartian gowns, scarves, t-shirts, jackets and other fashion accessories seen at Friday night’s performance, it’s likely that most of those in attendance already knew every line of dialogue by heart.
That’s something Parnther acknowledged just before the concert, saying that this was not the sort of symphony concert where one sat quietly and applauded only at the conclusion of the performance.
“No,” he said, “we want you to cheer for the heroes. We want you to boo the villains — rapaciously, even.”
And the near-capacity crowd at the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall did just that. I’m sure most of them had seen “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” multiple times, but this was likely the one they enjoyed — and will remember — the most.