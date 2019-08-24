Only one of the blips “On Your Radar” at Tulsa Ballet II’s season-opening performance had never shown up on screens before Friday’s performance at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K theater.
That was “This Must Be the End,” a creation of Tulsa Ballet demi-soloist Daniel van de Laar, which opened the mixed-bill program that also featured “Watercolor,” a 2012 work by Jimmy Orrante originally created for BalletMet, and “Melodia,” an early work by Tulsa Ballet resident choreographer Ma Cong.
Van de Laar’s work was inspired by the closing of a dance hall in his native Rotterdam, and set to a montage of house music created by DJ Tom Carrington.
The result is a high-energy stretch of near non-stop dancing, accented with moves that came straight out of the mosh pit, performed on a stage lit primarily by four lamps on a pole in an upstage corner, which helps evoke the anonymous gloom of an urban dance hall.
That anonymity extends to the dancers themselves, who come together and carom apart with an aggressiveness that keeps the dancers individuals, even though they move in tightly choreographed groups of four and five.
The solos, performed by Guido Sarnitaro and Haley Mae Wilson, on the other hand, had a kind of “dance like no one is watching” quality, that illusion of spontaneity that gave these dances a sense of desperation, of a chase after an unknown yet continually retreating goal.
“Watercolor” begins with the electronic sound of a single drop of water, which develops into a minimalist soundscape of sparse piano and electronics, as the three couples in the cast execute Orrante’s neo-classical choreography, which inverts the tradition by giving the most demanding passages to the men.
It is a very cool piece, emotionally speaking; one could admire the flow of the choreography, yet it never quite becomes anything more than intriguing patterns. The central pas de deux, danced by Wilson and Simone Pompignoli, had some moments that came close to transcending the quotidian, although there were moments that seemed to give the dancers trouble.
After these two works, Cong’s “Melodia” came like a blast of pure oxygen, balancing exuberant whimsy and humor with passages that resonate with deep emotions, especially in the pas de deux danced by Ritsuko Ogino and Jun Musada, which was one of the highlights of the evening. It also showed how, from the start of his career, Cong has been able to create dances that do what the best ballets do – connect directly to the human spirit, that stir the heart as they dazzle the eye.
