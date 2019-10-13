We all have our guilty pleasures.
For the Man in Chair, the diffident agoraphobe who is at the center of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the Tony Award-winning musical that Theatre Tulsa opened Friday at the Tulsa PAC, one of those pleasures is the original cast recording of long-forgotten musical from the 1920s titled – “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
He’s knows this creation by a team of writers no one remembers, and performed by a cast of whom no one has ever heard, isn’t a great musical. But it’s exactly the thing he needs to listen to, and to share, at this moment, because he knows listening to this record – yes, one of those engraved platters that once were the only way to experience music – is just the thing to help dissipate the “non-specific sadness” he’s feeling today.
So begins what is at once a mash note to musical comedy, as well as a sharply satiric spoof of all the absurdities inherent in a show filled with people who break out into song and dance at the drop of an innuendo.
And Theatre Tulsa’s production strikes a perfect balance of extremely serious effort being put to extremely silly ends. Director/choreographer Travis Guillory guides his exuberant cast right to the edge of excess and indulgence, and holds them there, to extract the maximum amounts of pure hilarity and meta-theatre mischief.
The Man in Chair (Mike Pryor) might love musical comedies of all types, yet he prefers to experience them in the privacy of his spacious, if rather empty apartment, where he can imagine the show unfolding in his imagination.
But, as he drops the needle of his phonograph onto the record, and says how that initial crackle of static is “like a time machine starting up,” the long-gone actors of the original “The Drowsy Chaperone” emerge to act out this frothy tale of a Broadway star whose impending marriage to a genial doofus creates all sorts of conflicts and crises, punctuated with examples of antiquated vaudevillian shtick, overwrought production numbers, ethnic stereotypes and outrageous turns of plot.
We could start to enumerate some of these twists and turns, but much of the fun of “The Drowsy Chaperone” is experiencing its outrageous and audacious inventiveness for oneself.
The Man points out the positives and the negatives of the show, the songs that he loves, the jokes he knows don’t work, a bit of show-biz history about the actors – and glimpses into his own life, and why such a lightweight piece of work means so much to him.
Pryor delivers much of this information with a deftly self-deprecating comic touch, but he also plays the pathos of the character with equal aplomb, without a trace of self-pity.
He’s surrounded by a wonderful cast, with Clare Schroepfer as the Broadway star-turned-bride-to-be, who rips through the show-offy “Show Off” with gusto; Nicholas Winterrowd as the clueless groom, who demonstrates fine tap-dancing skills in “Cold Feet”; Tasha McCade as the title character, whose drowsiness is due to her fondness for drink, and who belts out “As We Stumble Along” with anthemic fervor.
Liz Masters and Pat Hobbs are a fine comic pair as the dotty Mrs. Tottendale and her Underling; Austin Reid channels a mix of Ricky Ricardo and Pepe Le Pew for his character of the Latin lover, Adolpho; Weston Vrooman and Tabitha Littlefield are well-matched as the producer Feldzeig and the ditzy ingénue Kitty; while Cody McCoy and Kolby Cardwell were fine as the less-than-menacing gangsters.
Grant Goodner designed the show’s complicated sound; Deanna Byford handled the lighting, while Guillory and Alan Schwanke created the set design. Mandy Gross and Lisa Hunter did the costumes that well evoked the Gatsby era.
In the end, the Man in Chair says that, while “The Drowsy Chaperone” may not be great art, it does provide what he wants from a musical: “It takes you to another world, gives you a tune to carry around in your head, and gives you an escape the dreary horror of the real world.”
Theatre Tulsa’s “The Drowsy Chaperone” provides just those riches.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” continues with performances through Oct. 20 at the Tulsa PAC. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.