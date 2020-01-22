Heller Theatre Company bills its latest offering, "The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself," as "A new horror by John Fisher."
That's not an entirely accurate description of this work, which opened Friday at the Nightingale Theater. Fisher's play is certainly not a "horror," in that it is well-constructed, and shows that its author has a deft hand when it comes to crafting character and dialogue.
The direction by Nick Lutke is as transparent as it is effective, the cast gives themselves over completely to the material, and the physical production — while economical in scale — employs videos, light and sound (designed by Luke Thompson and Anna Puhl, augmented by effects and music by Cole Hutchinson and Benjamin McCulloch) to often compelling ends.
But even though the play contains a number of horror tropes — startling noises, gore and violence, things bursting out of odd places — it never achieves the frisson one expects from a horror story.
The horror elements feel as if they have been tacked on, to provide an easy way out of a story that up to that point is wickedly dark comedy of menace about pop culture obsessions and the emotional and psychological toxins spread so easily throughout society via social media.
Bryson (Thomas Hunt) and Casey (Kara Bellavia) are midway through a painful first date in a Chicago bar. Painful, because Bryson's idea of social skills and casual conversation consists of over-eager and highly detailed disquisitions on video games and fantasy films.
Casey is not impressed, and takes sardonic delight in puncturing Bryson's sense of self — especially when a delivery man (Ben Despain) recognizes Bryson from his YouTube channel, where he posts videos extolling his expertise at, and deep understanding of, such things as "Star Wars" movies or the video game Mario Kart.
Bryson is approaching what is for him the all-hallowed goal of 100,000 subscribers, and he has a special prize in store for whoever gets him to the six-figure mark. And he's more than happy to show it to Casey, after they indulge in a bit of gaming first.
Casey agrees — not because she's all that interested in Bryson's efforts to create a personality for himself through online videos, but because she has some scores of her own to settle.
And then there's the matter of the guy calling himself TaterTotGamer (John Cruncleton III), whose cryptic video message opens the play.
"The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself" is the first result of a new program Heller Theatre has started called Heller Launchpad, which provides resources for those wanting to self-produce original plays. Participants receive advice from the company's resident playwright and dramaturg, and Heller helps to subsidize paying the actors for their work.
Heller Theatre Company has been championing original work for several seasons, an artistic philosophy that has produced some fine plays, and Fisher's "The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself" has much to recommend it. It may not haunt your dreams, but will give you some things to think about the next time you sally forth into cyberspace.
"The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself" continues with performances through Feb. 1 at the Nightingale Theater, 1416 E. Fourth St. Tickets are available at the door, or at hellertheatreco.com.