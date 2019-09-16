Dorothy Parker once described the witty badinage that made the habitués of the Algonquin Round Table in the 1920s and '30s as "calisthenics with words."
Steve Martin's play "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" is a similar sort of exercise — a fizzy game of wisecracks and meta-theatrical tricks, philosophical musings and surreal non sequitur that hints at some kind of great notion, but which evaporates from the mind the moment the final amused titter it produces subsides.
Theatre Tulsa's production, which opened Saturday at the Tulsa PAC, does all it can to elevate this shaggy-dog story, with Vern Stefanic's deliberately low-key direction that helps the actors come across as something close to real characters, instead of stand-ins for the various ideas that playwright Martin has carom off each other in the course of one strange night in a Parisian bar named for a nimble rabbit.
It is here that Albert Einstein (Thomas Hunt) arrives ahead of a romantic rendezvous with a red-haired woman. He has told the woman that the meeting will be taking place at another bar, at another time, but since "she thinks like me" — i.e., that time and space are, relatively speaking, relative — Einstein is confident the woman will arrive.
Until then, he is happy to while away the time, solving Freddy the bar owner's (Nicholas Sumpter) accounting problems, discussing the merits of the painting that hangs behind the bar, and trying to summarize what the book he's about to complete, titled "The Special Theory of Relativity," is about to the bar's denizens, which include Germaine (Tabitha Littlefield), a remarkably prescient young woman who works at the bar; Gaston (Timothy Hunter), an elderly Frenchman who has something of a problem about holding his liquor; Sagot (Fletcher Gross), an art dealer whose clients include Henri Matisse; and a young woman named Suzanne (Alyssa Brown), who is there for an assignation of her own.
Then, Einstein is casually handed what he calls "the 20th Century" — a scrap of paper bearing a sketch by a young artist named Pablo Picasso (Juan Reinoso), who currently is "very into blue," as one character puts it.
Picasso, when he finally arrives, is also quite obviously very into himself. He doesn't remember his previous encounter with Suzanne, which sours her on his subsequent advances; the sight of the small Matisse that Sagot has brought to be displayed causes him almost physical pain; and there's the preternaturally aged fellow with wild hair — a scientist, no less — who insists that his type of genius is equal to Picasso's own.
And that is the fulcrum over which Martin levers his thoughts on the nature of genius, that ephemeral quality that allows a few people to be able with seeming effortlessness to change the course of history, to open up the world to new ways of thinking and seeing with just a few lines — be they an image, an equation, or (in the case of the "Visitor" who arrives near the play's end, and played by Audie Pritchett,) a lyric and a melody.
Richard Ellis' set, well-lit by Frank Gallagher, almost become a character in the play, and is as aptly dressed for the time period as the actors, thanks to costume designer Mandy Gross.
"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" continues with performances through Sept. 22. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.