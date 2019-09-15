Conductor Daniel Hege said at the start of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra's Gala Opening Concert that perhaps Super Cuts should have been a sponsor of the evening, as it featured two "Barbers."
All the cutting remarks aside, Saturday's concert at the Tulsa PAC was anything but a joking matter. Rather, it showed the orchestra at its best with exceptional performances from start to finish.
The "Barbers" to which Hege, the orchestra's principal guest conductor, referred were the Overture to "The Barber of Seville," which opened the evening, and the Violin Concerto, Op. 14, by Samuel Barber, which featured Rachel Barton Pine making her Tulsa debut as the soloist.
The Barber concerto is something of an unusual work — two richly melodic, highly expressive movements capped off with a display of fiddling fireworks performed at ripping speed. The story is that Barber composed this final movement as a response to those who thought the first two movements weren't technically demanding enough.
But those first two movements, as Barton Pine performed them, were absolutely exquisite. She brought out the vocal quality of the music of the first movement— at times wistful, at times theatrical — that made them sound like a series of art songs, or arias that seemed to call forth echoes from one's memory (possibly because Barber's use of harmonies that brought to mind Aaron Copland).
In the second movement, which opened with a haunting oboe solo by Lise Glaser, Barton Pine ably balanced wonderfully expressive playing of the rich, undulating melodies with passages of sharp fervor.
And when it came time for the finale, Barton Pine blazed through this non-stop display of fiddling with brio, sacrificing the expressive quality of her playing that she showcased so captivatingly in the first two movements for dizzying virtuosity. But I think that was Barton Pine's point, a way to underline what Barber did with this piece.
She then showed that impressive technique and speed can create a real sense of warmth and character in her encore — a brilliant take on the Caprice No. 1 for Solo Violin by Mark O'Connor.
Hege's rapport with the orchestra was impressive throughout the evening, from the subtleties of nuance and phrasing he drew from the orchestra during the "Barber of Seville" overture, to his handling of the Ravel orchestration of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."
This was a performance full of color and fire, as the images that inspired Mussorgsky's music came to life through the orchestra's full-out performance, that highlighted by some excellent solo work from saxophonist Jeff Loeffert in "The Old Castle"; Ryan Robinson on tuba for "Bydlo"; trumpeter Timothy McFadden in high-energy "Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuyle"; all building to a roof-rattling "The Great Gate of Kiev."