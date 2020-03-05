The face of Emmett Till — not the face with which he was born, but the face that his mother insisted the world must see — was something out of a horror film.
In fact, all that would lead one to call it a "face" were the two nostrils of what once was a nose, just above the small, almost feminine curve of the just-visible lips of this 14-year-old boy's mouth.
All other features have been obliterated — partly because Till's body spent several days in Mississippi's Tallahatchie River before it was discovered, but mostly because of the sub-human savagery that was too often a part of what people in Mississippi in 1955 called "everyday life."
The story of Emmett Till has continued to resonate in the 65 years since his brutal — and still officially unsolved — murder. It became a flashpoint in the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement, and the recently passed bill that officially made lynching a hate crime under federal law was named the "Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act."
Much of that is due to the efforts of Mamie Till-Mobley, who worked tirelessly to seek justice for her son. One of those efforts was to collaborate with writer David Barr III on the play, "The Face of Emmett Till," which Theatre North is presenting at the Tulsa PAC.
The play attempts to dramatize the events surrounding Till's murder, from family members urging Mamie Till to allow Emmett to accompany them from Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi, to the news that the boy had been kidnapped on August evening after an incident where he was accused of whistling at a white woman, through the trial of the two men accused of the crime.
As a piece of didactic theater, "The Face of Emmett Till" is effective. For those who may know only the bare bones of Till's life and death, the play fills in the details well. It presents the racism of the time and place — both casual and virulent — with unnerving accuracy, as well as the frustrations of those working to find any sort of justice or equity for African-Americans on any scale.
Unfortunately, Theatre North's production, directed by Rodney L. Clark, leans heavy on the didactical and less on the theatrical. Character do not have conversations so much as make pronouncements, so that what should be common interactions have the same formality of the sermons, statements and court testimonies that make up a good portion of the action.
The action continually shifts among various time periods and places, and these transitions are at times poorly handled, robbing the show of its narrative momentum.
However, the sheer moral weight of the story itself, and the obvious conviction with which the company tells it, helps to mitigate the production's languid pace.
The story is told primarily through the perspective of Mamie Till-Mobley, and SynCeerae Robbins is convincing in her portrayal of the furious pain and anger of a mother whose son has been senselessly murdered.
Almead Stutts and Rob Lee as Mamie's parents have some fine moments, as does Dion Berryhill in the dual role of Roy Wilkens, the NAACP representative who must deal with the Till case, and Bishop Ford, who is there when Till's body is finally returned to Chicago. Terre'al Garrison, a relative newcomer to the stage, is fine in the role of Emmett Till.
Ron Friedman goes from the extreme of Morris Dees, whose Southern Poverty Law Center worked to combat racism, and J.W. Milam, one of Till's accused killers. Tom Berenson was given the more onerous task of portraying a trio authority figures — a sheriff, a judge and a senator — who embody the racism ingrained into Mississippi law and politics.
