The ballets that make up Tulsa Ballet’s annual program “Creations in Studio K” are all individual works, each designed to be a self-contained work of art.
This year, however, the three dance pieces that debuted Thursday at the ballet’s Studio K Theater serendipitously formed a loose but striking narrative of past, present and future – of what we once, what we’ve lost, and how we might find a way to carry on.
Two of the pieces are, in the “Creations” tradition, world premieres: “Fading Figures,” by Garrett Smith, one of fastest-rising young choreographers working today, who has created ballets for companies around the world; and Tulsa Ballet resident choreographer Ma Cong’s “Escaping the Weight of Darkness.”
The third work, which opened the evening, is Val Caniparoli’s “Prawn Watching,” a piece that Tulsa Ballet has performed twice in the past, and which hasn’t been seen anywhere since 2002, when the company last presented it.
It is set to seven pieces by the English composer Michael Nyman, which he wrote to accompany Peter Greenaway’s esoteric, and very adult, films, such as “The Draughtsman’s Contract” and “A Zed and Two Naughts.”
Caniparoli said there is no “deep meaning” to this work, but the truth is it is a brilliant evocation of the joy, innocence and exuberance of youth, that time in one’s life when everything seemed to be good.
Sandra Woodall’s costumes deliberately evoke the 1950s – the men are all black-jeaned Romeo’s in white T-shirts, while the women are in white blouses and tartan skirts that resemble school uniforms – and there are motifs in Caniparoli’s choreography that call to mind schoolyard games, slow dances, the simple pleasure of holding someone’s hand.
These images surface often from out of the fast-paced, highly athletic dancing of this work, which the Tulsa Ballet dancers perform with all-out energy and passion, evidenced in the female quartet of Jaimi Cullen, Sena Hidaka, Maine Kawashima and Aina Oki in the “Prawn-watching” movement; the male trio of Rodrigo Hermesmeyer, Chandler Proctor, Michael Paradiso, Shuhei Yoshida, and Daniel Wagner that happily rampages through “Time Lapse,” and the duet of trust and tenderness that is Hidaka and Arman Zazyan’s performance of “Fish Beach.”
One of the motifs in the work that hints at something darker has dancers dropping suddenly to the floor, as if their legs have been kicked out from under them. It’s a hint that this state of untroubled joy, this feeling that everything is new and exciting, can’t last.
Which brings us to Smith’s “Fading Figures,” his first work for the company. His choreography here is full of risk and invention, creating startling combinations and physical shapes that are breathtaking in their audacity.
Smith has described his idea behind this ballet as being about the connections we have made throughout our lives, and how time and memory transform these recollections, that what we remember isn’t always in line with reality.
Perhaps that explains the actions of Paradiso and Simone Acri, clad in kilt-like skirts (Monica Guerra’s costumes add greatly to ballet’s visual, even visceral impact), whose interactions are almost some form of primal combat – evoking a past that is not a terribly pleasant place.
And the principal figure in the piece, danced by Daniel van de Laar, through torturous solos and confrontational duets and trios, gets buffeted about the stage in a kind of anguish, as if unable to rectify all the lives that make up his life.
At the center of the ballet is a truly phenomenal pas de deux by Madalina Stoica and Zazyan, who undulate and entwine in ways that are extremely intimate yet oddly passionless, as both dancers keep their gazes fixed not on each other – they seem hardly to acknowledge the other’s presence – but on some fixed point, breaking the stage’s “fourth wall” with dispassionate stares that make this piece at once gorgeous and unnerving.
Cong’s work brought the evening to an easy close. It is an equally dark and troubling work, and very atypical for this choreographer (especially when compared to an early Cong ballet, “Melodia,” which Tulsa Ballet II performed just weeks earlier, and which was filled with light and humor).
The music, by the Italian composer Ezio Bosso, is stark, percussive – early in the piece were cracks that sounded like gunshots – and driving, to which Cong responded with choreography that emphasized a sense of desperation, almost as if it were in response to the more nihilistic elements of “Fading Figures.”
Yet there emerges through all this an odd note of hope, that comes in the ballet’s last section as the dancers begin to mass together, forming a wedge of humanity that charges around the stage with an increasing sense of purpose. The flailing after some inchoate thing becomes something determined – strength in numbers, if nothing else – that confronts an ever-shifting and uncertain landscape (something that Les Dickert’s lighting, which dances to its own choreography, heightens).
And it make the ballet’s final seconds – a single defiant, challenging look at the audience – seem like some small triumph.
“Creations in Studio K” continues with performances Sept. 19-22 at Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place. For tickets and more information: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.