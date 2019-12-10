As someone whose job description might well include “Must attend at least one performance of Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ each year,” it can be a bit difficult to see this holiday classic with fresh eyes.
But this year, I was able to get a glimpse into what it is like to see Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” for the first time.
I sat in front of a group of people who were attending the ballet for the first time Saturday night at the Tulsa PAC, and they were not shy about sharing their impressions about the actions on the Chapman Music Hall stage.
They were a little perplexed by the ballet’s plot, although by the end they had figured correctly that it’s ultimately the story of a dream — a dream of a young girl after a most eventful Christmas party, who conjures from the events of the evening an adventure of romance and discovery.
Any scene with children evokes coos and chuckles, whether it was the ambulance crew of mice rushing out to carry off a fallen comrade during the Battle scene, or the miniature clowns that keep emerging from the voluminous skirts of Mother Ginger.
They heartily applauded the more bravura displays of dancing, such as the explosive opening solo that introduces the character of Charles (and performed with aplomb Saturday by Arman Zazyan) and the always-popular Russian solo, here executed by an exuberant Shuhei Yoshida.
And when the curtain fell after the final bow, they unanimously agreed that they had had a marvelous time.
I share this because it shows how “The Nutcracker” serves one of its major purposes, which is to introduce audiences to the world of dance. Someone can attend this ballet without any knowledge of the art form — or even without the most basic information about the story being told — and come away from the experience completely entertained.
And who knows — attending and enjoying "The Nutcracker" just might get you hooked on ballet for life.
For those who are a bit more knowledgeable about dance in general, and about Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” in particular, Saturday’s performance was top-notch, full of energetic, passionate performances by the entire company.
Zazyan and Sena Hidaka shone as Charles and the adult Marie in their duets during the Snow Scene and the Grand Pas de Deux, blending innocence and wonder, while Hidaka's performance of the Sugar Plum Fairy solo was gently expressive, depicting the character's increasing confidence as the dance progressed.
Jaimi Cullen, Regina Montgomery, Rodrigo Hermesmeyer and Chong Sun made the "Spanish" dance crackle with spirit and spice; Na Eun Kim flowed sinuously among the ministrations of Daniel van de Laar, Daniel Wagner and Sasha Chernjavsky in the "Arabian"; and Simone Acri and Mattia Teora battled convincingly through the "Chinese."
The spectacle of all the little clowns in the "Mother Ginger" segment did not detract from the brisk, vigorous dancing of Maine Kawashima and Simone Pompignoli as Columbine and Harlequin; while Madalina Stoica and Jennifer Grace danced the Flower Maid of Honor and Snow Queen, respectively, with expressive grace.
Conductor Peter Stafford Wilson led the Tulsa Symphony in a performance that balanced clarity and force. The tempos at this performance seemed a shade faster than usual, which helped to energize some of the more sedate scenes, such as the Parents dance in the party scene.
Tulsa Ballet's "The Nutcracker" continues with performances through Dec. 22 at the Tulsa PAC. For tickets: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.