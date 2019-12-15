“Our production has grown tremendously and improved tremendously,” said Jeff Plate, who has been the drummer with Trans-Siberian Orchestra from the beginning. “So this time when you see ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ it’s going to be a completely different show.” Courtesy/Bob Carey
Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been described as “Charles Dickens meets Pink Floyd, Emerson Lake and Palmer and Queen.” Courtesy/Jason McEachern
Jason McEachern
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings a new version of its “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” production to the BOk Center Dec. 20 Courtesy/Bob Carey
Bob Carey
“Our production has grown tremendously and improved tremendously,” said Jeff Plate, who has been the drummer with Trans-Siberian Orchestra from the beginning. “So this time when you see ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ it’s going to be a completely different show.” Courtesy/Bob Carey
Bob Carey
Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been described as “Charles Dickens meets Pink Floyd, Emerson Lake and Palmer and Queen.” Courtesy/Jason McEachern
Twenty years ago, the musicians of Trans-Siberian Orchestra went on stage for the first time. And what they saw in the front row of the audience at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia almost made them question their life choices.
“We didn’t really know who was going to be in the audience,” said Al Pitrelli, who has been one of the guitarists with the group from the start. “When I looked down (from the stage), there was a really attractive older couple in their Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes, and right next to them was this dude in a Slayer hoodie.”
Pitrelli recalled that the band members “kind of looked at each other and said, ‘This is either going to go really bad or really great.’ ”
For drummer Jeff Plate, the experience was a little more extreme.
“I remember standing on the side of the stage with our bassist, Johnny Middleton,” Plate said. “I had a knot in my stomach, Johnny was twitching from head to toe, there was (smoke from) dry ice rolling off the front of the stage, and in the front row I saw this elderly couple.
“He was wearing a tuxedo and she had this beautiful red dress on, they were about 65, 70 years old,” he said. “And Johnny and I looked at each other said, ‘We. Are. Doomed.’ Because we knew that this was where we were going to make or break this thing.”
But, Plate added, “We were much younger. We were excited, nervous and, boy, it was a whole new ballgame when we walked on that stage. But we pulled it off, and we’re here to talk about it, so all is good.”
To mark the 20th anniversary of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s live concert debut, the group is returning to its roots, with a new production of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” that comes to the BOK Center on Friday, Dec. 20.
The 1996 album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” introduced Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s unique mix of hard rock, holiday music and theatrical storytelling to the world and would go on to sell more than 3 million copies, making it one of the top best-selling holiday albums of all time. It featured what is now a Christmas classic, “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” an instrumental mash-up of “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen” and “Carol of the Bells.”
At the center of the show, created by the late Paul O’Neill, who was the producer and creative force of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, is the story of a young angel sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to bring back what is best representative of humanity. The angel’s journey brings him to a father who is hoping to reunite with his estranged daughter, as well as the angel’s efforts to provide the daughter with the means, and the reason, to return home.
The album, Plate said, “put us on the map. It has sold the best, and we toured that story for 12 years, so it has really made a mark with the fans all across the country. And it’s my favorite story that we’ve done.
“Paul had talked about doing this before we lost him,” he said. “But the management and his family decided that this was a very good time to bring this show back. Our production has just grown tremendously and improved tremendously, so this time when you see ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ it’s going to be a completely different show.”
Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows are known for their visual spectacle that includes gigantic stages, complex laser-light effects and state-of-the-art video.
But for Pitrelli, the real artistry of the group’s performances comes from the most human element.
“We’re not just a rock band or a classical orchestra or a theatrical presentation,” he said. “We’re bringing these characters to life. One of the things Paul always said was, ‘If you do your job, the audience will hear the song and understand the story. But if you really excel at your job, the audience will look at you as the characters in the story.’ And that’s paramount to these shows that we do that.”
“It’s a huge responsibility,” Plate said. “Not just to perform this show but because we realize that a lot of the people (who come to a Trans-Siberian performance) kind of depend on us to kick things into gear in terms of the holiday spirit.”
Speaking of the holiday spirit, Trans-Siberian Orchestra early on established the practice of donating $1 of every ticket sold to charity; to date, the band’s donations to various charities have totaled more than $16 million.
The “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” tour began Nov. 13, with two separate ensembles criss-crossing the country through Dec. 30. Being continuously on the road during the holiday season might seem like a less than jolly way to live, but for the band members, there are compensations.
“Being away from home can be a drag sometimes,” Plate said. “But at the same time, we have this extended family of about a million people who come to see us every year. And the ones that are seeing us for the first time, once they come into that arena, we’re going to turn them into fans by the time they leave.”
“It’s a very different way to spend the holidays,” Pitrelli added. “But it’s the most wonderful way I could have ever dreamed of doing it because it’s like Christmas twice a day for six weeks. So from the outside it may look like, ‘How can you do this?’ But for us, it’s like, ‘Well, we don’t really know any different. We love this and this is what we do.’ ”
Featured content
Merry quizmas! Take our quiz of Tulsa's holiday traditions
Holiday attractions and events
Holiday attractions and events
Holiday attractions and events
Holiday attractions and events
Decked-out decor
Decked-out decor
Decked-out decor
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “The Nutcracker”
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “The Nutcracker”
Seasonal arts and entertainment -“The Nutcracker”
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “A Christmas Carol”
Seasonal arts and entertainment - "A Christmas Carol"
Seasonal arts and entertainment - "A Christmas Carol"
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “Messiah”
Seasonal Arts and Entertainment - Signature Symphony