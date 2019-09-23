For those who want to experience the foods of the Tulsa State Fair without making the sojourn to Expo Square, Rose Rock Microcreamery is offering a flavorful solution.

The microcreamery, located on the second level of The Boxyard at 503 E. Third St., will be presenting a series of new ice cream concoctions it calls “11 Flavors of Awesome.” Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, the shop will release a new fair-inspired flavor of ice cream each day through Oct. 3.

Rose Rock Microcreamery’s Tulsa State Fair–inspired menu includes:

• Funnel Cake

• Deep Fried Oreo

• Pineapple Whip

• Buttermilk Sweet Corn with blueberry Jam

• Kettle Corn with House-Made Caramel

• Strawberry Whip

• Chocolate with Candied Bacon

• Strawberry with Chocolate-Covered Cheesecake

• Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade Sorbet

• Caramel Apple

• Cotton Candy

Rose Rock will share menu updates on its Facebook page, facebook.com/roserockicecream. Rose Rock Microcreamery is open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

