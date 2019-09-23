For those who want to experience the foods of the Tulsa State Fair without making the sojourn to Expo Square, Rose Rock Microcreamery is offering a flavorful solution.
The microcreamery, located on the second level of The Boxyard at 503 E. Third St., will be presenting a series of new ice cream concoctions it calls “11 Flavors of Awesome.” Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, the shop will release a new fair-inspired flavor of ice cream each day through Oct. 3.
Rose Rock Microcreamery’s Tulsa State Fair–inspired menu includes:
• Funnel Cake
• Deep Fried Oreo
• Pineapple Whip
• Buttermilk Sweet Corn with blueberry Jam
• Kettle Corn with House-Made Caramel
• Strawberry Whip
• Chocolate with Candied Bacon
• Strawberry with Chocolate-Covered Cheesecake
• Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade Sorbet
• Caramel Apple
• Cotton Candy
Rose Rock will share menu updates on its Facebook page, facebook.com/roserockicecream. Rose Rock Microcreamery is open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.