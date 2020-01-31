Joel Bein, best known as the chef-owner of the popular food truck RUB, will be one of the contestants for next installment of the Cowboy Chef's Table, taking place Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee.
The Cowboy Chef's Table is at once an educational experience for students in the OSUIT culinary arts program, and a fund-raiser for scholarships to the program.
Bein will prepare a meal that will feature duck in all courses, beginning with a French duck leg lollipop with an Asian slaw, followed by duck breast pastrami with latkes, braised cabbage and leek with a mustard sauce, and a crispy duck bacon with peanut butter gelato for dessert.
Students of the OSUIT culinary arts program will be assisting in all aspects of the luncheon, from food preparation to serving guests the finished dishes.
The luncheon begins at noon, and will take place in the State Room on the OSUIT campus.
Tickets are $20 per person. To purchase, and for more information: osuit.edu/chefstable.
The luncheon beg