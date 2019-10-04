Political satirist Roy Zimmerman, who has been sending up political malfeasance and social foibles in song for two decades, brings his "ReZist" concert to Tulsa.
He will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Hope Unitarian Church, 8432 S. Sheridan Road. Tickets are $22, or what one can afford, and available at the door.
Zimmerman got his start as principal songwriter for The Foremen, which released two albums in the 1990s that included such songs as "Do the Clinton," "Ain't No Liberal" and "Peace is Out."
Zimmerman has since released eight solo albums, and he regularly posts videos of his song parodies on Facebook and YouTube, such as "The Shady Bunch," which uses the theme song from "The Brady Bunch" to delineate the less-than-salubrious acts acts of people surrounding Donald Trump.
"Sometimes I think satire is the most hopeful form of expression," Zimmerman said in a statement on his website, "because in calling out the world's absurdities and laughing in their face, I'm affirming the real possibility for change."