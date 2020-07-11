Now that the Oklahoma summer is here in all its hot and humid glory, people are looking for more and more ways to enjoy good food without necessarily firing up an oven or stovetop.
Fortunately, there are a number of products from members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition that will let you enjoy some of summer’s bounty in the coolest of ways.
Tomatoes are starting to come into their own, which means now is the best time to savor them in a simple salad. One way to balance the natural acidity of tomatoes is with a touch of honey, such as Roark Acres Okie Honey, which is made in Jenks.
And while root beer is the traditional bubbly component of the ice cream float, one can experiment with the flavors offered by the OKC Soda Co., which include blueberry acai and cherry limeade, as well as root beer.
For more information on MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.
FRESH TOMATO SALAD
6-8 ripe tomatoes
¼ cup Scissortail Farms chives, chopped
¼ cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely
1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing
1½ tablespoons Roark Acres Okie Honey
1. Cut the tomatoes into large chunks or slices.
2. In a small mixing bowl, add the chopped basil, chopped chives, dressing and honey, mixing thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated. Add this mixture to the tomatoes and toss.
Note: This salad is best served at room temperature as soon as it is prepared, otherwise refrigerate.
OLD TIME SODA FLOATS
1 carton Hiland vanilla ice cream
6 cans OKC Soda Co. soda (flavors include root beer, orange cream, strawberry milkshake and cherry limeade)
Hiland aerosol whipped cream
Fresh fruit for garnish
1. Dish generous portions of ice cream into six large chilled mugs or glasses. Pour a can of soda over the top of each mug, allowing it to settle a little and fill. Top with whipped topping and garnish with fruit.
BLACKBERRY AND LEMON MANGO ICEBOX CAKE
2 cups vanilla wafer cookies
4 tablespoons Hiland butter
1½ cups Hiland whipping cream
1 package Hiland cream cheese, softened
1 jar Suan’s Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
16 ounces fresh blackberries
4 ounces fresh blueberries
4 ounces fresh raspberries
1. Pulverize the vanilla wafers in the food processor until the crumbs are fine in texture. Begin adding the cold butter one tablespoon at a time until fully incorporated. Reserve 3 tablespoons of this mixture to later garnish the top of the cake. Press remaining crumb mixture into a 9-inch pie plate or springform pan, forming a crust layer in the base of the pan. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
2. Beat whipping cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; set aside.
3. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add ⅓ of the Mango Lemon Fruit Butter, and fully incorporate. Add the remaining fruit butter, making sure to scrape down the bowl and fully incorporate all ingredients. Gently fold in the whipped cream mixture.
3. Spread half of the Mango Lemon Cream on top of the crust. Make a layer of the fresh blackberries and top with second half of the mixture, then place the crumb garnish on top. Freeze for 4 to 24 hours or until firm. Garnish with fresh berries.
Featured video