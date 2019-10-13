You don’t want to be stuck in panty hose and high heels if you are out in the middle of a field.
That’s Halloween advice from an expert.
Sacheen Platten is the owner of Spotlite Magic & Costumes. Because it’s Halloween season, Platten and assistant manager Karen Franks of Ehrle’s Party Supply were asked for their best costume advice.
Platten wrapped up with the line about panty hose and high heels. Context: If you’re going to Halloween parties, find out in advance if they will be inside or outside. Most Halloween parties take place indoors, but, if you go to an outdoor party, wear a costume that won’t prove problematic.
It’s important to know specifics and how many parties you will be attending, according to Platten. If you’re going to three parties, maybe buy a costume instead of renting because you can wear it to all three bashes.
Platten said people should start looking early to get ideas. She said some people visit in June to figure out what they might wear in October. You especially need to start searching in advance for costumes if you need uncommon sizes.
“Obviously we are a year-round store, so we are not selling down to the bare walls,” she said. “I always have costumes. It’s just the more popular ones and more the difficult sizes that we may run out of.”
Franks said this when asked for her best costume advice: “If you can’t find it, ask us. We will help you get it. Try them on. Make sure they work. Look for something that you want. We have a lot of things. If we don’t have it, nine times out of 10 we can order it for you.”
Ehrle’s Party Supply (5150 S. Sheridan Road) and Spotlite Magic & Costumes (6808 S. Memorial Drive) provided costume recommendations in four categories:
SOMETHING SCARY
Jigsaw was the bad guy in the “Saw” film franchise. For the sake of a photo op, someone donned a Jigsaw mask and hopped aboard a tricyle inside Ehrle’s Party Supply.
“It’s very eerie,” Franks said. “He’s very popular right now.
Platten’s scary recommendation was a Chucky children’s costume from the “Child’s Play” franchise.
“The last few years, with the internet, younger kids have had more access to that type of character, so they are coming in younger and younger knowing these classic, scary characters that really weren’t as popular with the younger kids in the past,” she said, adding that young children know about Chucky, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger.
SOMETHING FUNNY
“There is a lot in here that you can laugh at,” Platten said. “We try to be appropriate. We’ve got some things that are a little bit off-color that we don’t keep out in the main part of the store just because we try to be family-friendly. I don’t have anything terrible, but if it’s on the line at all, we try to keep it low behind the counter where kids aren’t going to see it.”
For this category, Platten suggested a Ride On Beer Maiden costume that makes it appear as if the wearer is getting a piggyback ride from an apparently strong beer maiden.
Batman’s arch-enemy, the Joker, is the clown prince of crime. Ehrle’s stocks the Joker costume from the campy 1960s TV series, when the Joker was more fun than troubled. The costume has been hot, according to Franks. A movie sometimes stirs up interest in a costume. At the end of a new film, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker wears a suit similar to the Cesar Romero Joker uniform.
SOMETHING NEW
Touching again on how movies can spark costume sales, Franks said a new line of “Aladdin” costumes is very popular.
Will Smith starred as the genie in a live-action version of “Aladdin” that was released in May.
“People love that movie, so I think it’s going to be a good seller this year,” she said.
“Frozen” was a movie-driven costume phenomenon in Halloweens past. Initially, costumes related to “Frozen” were hard to obtain.
“Sometimes they just don’t make enough of them,” Franks said. “This time (with ‘Aladdin’), they did.”
Day of the Dead-themed costumes aren’t new, but Platten picked Day of the Dead for this category because of new items and because it seems to be a new craze at her store.
Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and in regions with Hispanic populations. Platten said she knows shop owners all over the country. Some don’t stock Day of the Dead items because there is no need. But Day of the Dead is hot in Tulsa.
“That weekend after Halloween last year, it kind of caught us off guard,” Platten said. “Halloween was on a Wednesday and we were just crazy busy the rest of the week because people were having parties that weekend. This year I tried to get ahold of as much (Day of the Dead) as I could. Anything that I could find, I ordered. We just got wiped out last year.”
SOMETHING ELSE
Gaming is so popular that of course it’s going to trickle into costuming.
“People love Halo,” Franks said.
Among other gaming-related costumes at Ehrle’s are Mario, Luigi, Zelda and Minecraft.
Platten, for her final category, was asked to select a reliable standby. Her choice was a Hugh Hefner costume.
“We always sell out of those every year,” she said. “It’s a good couples costume because you can always pick somebody to go with Hugh Hefner.”
