The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
The highly anticipated film, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will “usher in a new decade of filmmaking in Oklahoma,” according to the state agency that works with film productions looking to shoot in Oklahoma.
“Major studio films such as this often bring substantial economic impact to the states in which they film.”
In a news release, the agency cited financial figures released by Twentieth Century Fox for an Albuquerque Journal report that found that the 2016 filming of “Independence Day: Resurgence” in New Mexico “generated $44 million in economic impact over its 158 days of shooting, employing over 5,750 local residents who were collectively paid over $19.4 million in wages.”
“Early estimates for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ indicate similar economic impact for Oklahoma as the production could employ thousands of local crew and background talent in addition to contracting with local businesses and the associated millions of dollars that will be spent on local labor, lodging, transportation, hardware, food and other in-state products.”
Filming is expected to begin this spring in the Pawhuska area on the movie, which is based on the best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” about Osage tribal members who, in the 1920s, became rich after oil was discovered under their reservation and then were murdered by the dozens.
The decision by “Flower Moon” producers to film in Oklahoma, after considering other locations, will be an important landmark in the state’s filmmaking future, said Tava Maloy Sofsky, director of the state film office.
That fact “can be credited to tactical strategy by state officials to court higher impact productions that provide new opportunities for short- and long-term economic impacts in the state,” she said.
“The opportunities this film will provide for continuing the development of our local workforce and infrastructure are tremendous as we continue attracting independent film and television productions around the state.”
The movie’s production team has been working with Osage Nation tribal officials to include the work of Osage artisans, the casting of Native Americans in some roles and residents of Osage County with skills ranging from construction workers to food workers who have an interest in working on the movie.
“We’re thrilled that this unique story will be filmed where it took place, in Osage County, and welcome the production to experience our innovative communities and imaginative people to bring this story to audiences around the world,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
“I couldn’t be more proud to have our state showcased through the lens of this film,” said Pinnell, who is also the state’s secretary of tourism and branding.
