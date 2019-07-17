Season tickets for Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 season are now on sale to the general public.
Season tickets for the six shows range from $186 to $517, and may be purchased online via “real-time” season seat selection at celebrityattractions.com, by phone at 918-596-7109, and in person at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Ticket Office, 101 E. Third St.
“We have one of the most successful Broadway seasons in the country in Tulsa, and we don’t take that success lightly,” said Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions CEO. “There is always a lot of pressure to curate the Broadway season for our Tulsa audiences — we have lofty goals to bring in a wide variety of first-class entertainment every year. But following a season with HAMILTON — well, the bar was set very high for this upcoming 2019-2020 season. I think we have met the challenge.”
The season opens Sept. 24-29 with Cameron Mackintosh's restaged production of "Les Miserables," based on Victor Hugo's epic novel. The musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg is one of the most success shows in theater history, running 33 years and seen by 130 million people.
Another Boublil and Schönberg creation, "Miss Saigon," will return to Tulsa Dec. 31-Jan. 5, 2020. This musical, which transposes the classic story of "Madama Butterfly" to Saigon during the final weeks of the Vietnam War, has also been reimagined for this tour.
"Anastasia," based on the popular animated film about the supposed survivor of Russia's Romanov dynasty, will be presented April 7-12, 2020. The show features a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally and score by the award-winning team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynne Ahrens.
Another animation-to-stage production of one of the most popular animated films of all times will come to Tulsa June 3-14, 2020. "Frozen" will feature all the songs from the hit film, as well as other songs written specifically for this stage version of the story of the sisters Anna and Elsa, inspired by the Hans Christian Anderson fable, "The Snow Queen."
Roald Dahl's classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will open June 16-21, 2020. Mysterious candy maker Willy Wonka sends out Golden Tickets to bring five children to his factory, where all sorts of deliciously strange things can happen.
Closing out the season is the Tony Award-winning "Come From Away," co-produced by the Tulsa firm Square 1 Theatrics. Based on a true story, the musical is about the inhabitants of a small Canadian town who took in 7,000 airline passangers who were stranded on Sept. 11, 2001, and the community and friendships that were formed. It will be presented July 14-19, 2020.