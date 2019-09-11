Two performances of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" with live orchestral accompaniment will be presented at the Tulsa PAC on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
The second performance was recently added due to audience demand.
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform the John Williams score live as the film, the third in the "Harry Potter" series, is shown on a large screen over the on-stage orchestra.
Tickets range from $45 to $125 and are available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.
