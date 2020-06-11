Garth Brooks, an Oklahoma native who is one of the top-selling musicians in history, will play a one-night-only concert on June 27 at drive-ins across the country, including Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa and six others in Oklahoma.
While a Garth Brooks summer concert tour might usually take place in stadiums, this year it’s happening at drive-in movie theaters — more than 300 of them across the U.S.
That includes the Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa as well as six other outdoor theaters in the state for this one-night-only event set for June 27, a Saturday night.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th, at 11 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, at a price of $100 for the admission of one passenger car or truck, according to a press release.
The tickets are general admission and limited in quantity. The concert event will take place “rain or shine” at the locations, and it will begin at dusk.
The concert will be screening on one side of the Admiral Twin’s giant tower screen — unless ticket sales cross a certain percentage, and then it can screen on both sides, said Blake Smith, owner of the drive-in.
“I’m thinking people will get pretty excited about Garth, our hometown boy, and come out,” said Smith, who added that event organizers have talked about similar events “with some other very big name bands” if the Brooks concert is a success.
Brooks and concert organizers said they see the event as a safe entertainment choice amid the pandemic that families can enjoy together, and as a unique effort to help local businesses and the communities where it plays.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks in the release.
“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
In addition to the Admiral Twin, the concert will also be available in Oklahoma at the Cool Breeze RV Cinema & Resort in Springer, the Tower Drive-In in Poteau, the Beacon Drive-In in Guthrie, the Chief Drive-In in Ninnekah, the El-Co Drive-In in Shattuck and the Winchester Drive-In in Oklahoma City.
The concert event will follow CDC and local and state health guidelines for such an event.
According to the release, that will include: “maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles; the use of personal protective equipment by staff; leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems; and limiting capacity in restrooms.”
