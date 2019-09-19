Elevators may be one of the marvels of modern engineering, but they have also been the scene of all sorts of mayhem, in films as diverse as “The Shining,” “Dressed to Kill” and “The Departed.”
In Canadian novelist Linwood Barclay latest book, the idea of “elevator as crime scene” gets taken to a new level.
“Elevator Pitch,” Barclay’s latest stand-alone thriller, elevators in some of New York City’s skyscrapers are being put to gruesome use as murder weapons.
It starts when four people get into a car on the ground floor of a 30-story office building. Each person presses the button for the floor they want, and the elevator begins to rise. And rise — not stopping until it reaches the top floor.
And then it drops.
What could be considered as a tragic accident takes on a sinister quality when more “mishaps” begin to happen around the city. The death of a Russian dissident in one of the incidents brings international interest to the crimes, and a gathering of right-wing militants bent on causing their own sort of chaos, complicate an already fraught situation.
On top of all that, New York City is about to officially open its newest — and tallest — residential tower in just a few days.
Two New York Police Department detectives working the case of a dead man found without his fingertips, and an enterprising investigative reporter for a city magazine, begin a race against the clock to discover who is behind this reign of terror in the country’s most vertical city.
Barclay will be in Tulsa for an event launching “Elevator Pitch,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.
He answered via email some questions about the new book and his career, which includes such best-selling thrillers as “No Time for Goodbye” and “A Noise Downstairs.” Read that interview at tulsaworld.com
(This conversation has been edited slightly for length.)
Tulsa World: Was there a real-life incident that served as the inspiration for this novel, or did the idea of using an elevator as a murder weapon just pop into your head one day?
Linwood Barclay: “I wish I could say this was inspired by a personal nightmare but the truth his I heard an item on the Toronto newscast — that’s home — that the city did not have enough elevator inspectors. Not that there had been a catastrophe, but they wanted to prevent one. And the idea of a serial killer who sabotages elevators to murder his victims was just THERE.”
TW: Do you completely plot out your books, or is the writing and plotting an ongoing process of discovery – if you surprise yourself in the course of writing the book, you are likely to surprise the reader as well?
LB: I start any book with a “what if” or some great kind of hook. And before I start writing, I have to know what led to the events of that opening. So I know who did what, who the guilty party is, and have a very strong idea of where I will finish up before I begin. But the middle of the novel, and the opportunities that exist there, I don’t see until I get there.
TW: New York City is an obvious choice of setting – did you consider other possible settings?
LB: Hong Kong would have worked, or several other U.S. cities, but New York seemed perfect, and I have been there more times than I can count so I had a good sense of the locale.
TW: The wide-ranging cast of characters and locations of “Elevator Pitch” brought to my mind such novels as “The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3.” Was that an enjoyable challenge in writing this book – or were there times in the writing when you wished you had chosen a point of view?
LB: There were so many points of view I wanted to include. If there had been one, it would have been Barbara Matheson, the political columnist who has it in for the mayor and is one of the first to understand that the elevator mishaps are connected.
TW: “Elevator Pitch” entered the lexicon through the film business. Is there interest in turning your novel into a film?
LB: I think that’s a possibility, but it’s early days yet. We shall see. I think it’s the most cinematic book I have written.
TW: What did you learn from your friendship with Ross Macdonald (author of the groundbreaking series of detective novels featuring private investigator Lew Archer)?
LB: I discovered his books at age 15 and was obsessed with his work. I wrote to him when I was in university because I was doing a thesis on the private eye as an iconic figure in literature, but I wanted to zero in on his creation, Lew Archer. He responded. Then I did an awful thing and asked if I could send him a novel I’d written. Incredibly, he said sure. A back-and-forth correspondence began and led to a dinner with him and his wife, author Margaret Millar. I think his interest, and mentoring, inspired me to think one day I could do this, too. He autographed a copy of his novel “Sleeping Beauty,” writing, “For Linwood, who will, I hope, someday out-write me.”
TW: In a recent interview with the Guardian, Stephen King listed you as one of the writers with whom he would like to collaborate. Can you envision the sort of story the two of you might write, and what strengths would you bring to the process?
LB: I have some ideas, but I suspect he was just musing. But if he ever wanted to do it, I would drop EVERYTHING.
TW: Are you someone who now always takes the stairs?
LB: No.
