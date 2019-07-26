Take a Shark Quiz for a chance to win a prize pack from the Oklahoma Aquarium and more merchants from Jenks.
Here’s an event with bite: Sharklahoma.
The Oklahoma Aquarium and the Jenks Chamber of Commerce announced that Sharklahoma is a celebration of all things shark, with events at the aquarium and businesses throughout Jenks. Sharklahoma-related events will take place throughout July.
“It’s our effort to celebrate our aquarium for our state to highlight the fact and make people aware that, just in their backyard, we have a one-of-a-kind collection of bull sharks that is unrivaled anywhere in the world,” said Kenny Alexopoulos, Oklahoma Aquarium’s chief operating officer.
The aquarium houses the world’s largest collection of bull sharks and is home to the only bull shark exhibit in the Western Hemisphere. The bull sharks have attracted media attention from around the globe. BBC, Dateline NBC and British nature show host Nigel Marven and the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” (twice) have paid visits to the aquarium.
“You will still see footage of our sharks peppered throughout Shark Week,” Alexopolous said.
Alexopolous was asked what he likes about sharks.
“I love that they are as close to a perfect creature as you can get,” he said before providing elaboration.
Want the rest of the story? Go be a part of Sharklahoma.
In honor of Sharklahoma, Alexopoulous provided sharks-by-the-numbers information:
2: Number of times, per week, bull sharks are fed at Oklahoma Aquarium.
3: Kinds of fish (tuna, salmon, mackerel) fed to bull sharks.
4: Number of divers used to clean the shark tank.
7: Different species of sharks at the aquarium.
10: Number of bull sharks on exhibit.
16: Total bull sharks at the aquarium.
45: The volume of the shark tank passes through the filtration every 45 minutes.
76: Temperature, in fahrenheit, of the water in the shark tank.
85: Pounds of food bull sharks are fed per week.
100: Exhibits at the aquarium.
300: Weight of bull sharks in pounds. They’re over eight feet long.
350,000: Annual visitors to the aquarium.
400,000: Gallons of water in the shark tank.
Sharklahoma events include weekly behind-the-scenes shark feed tours, a screening of “Jaws” with aquarium biologists debunking myths, Shipley the Shark mascot visits to local businesses, talks with celebrity shark experts and a staff shark dive.
Community events include a dog sea creature costume contest and a screening of the animated film “Shark Tale” at the Jenks Downtown Commons. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will speak at a July 17 Jenks Chamber of Commerce luncheon to discuss tourism in Oklahoma.
“The Oklahoma Aquarium is grateful to the community and guests from around the world for their support of our nonprofit, particularly our sharks,” Andrea Leitch, Oklahoma Aquarium’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release.
“Sharklahoma allows us to partner with the community, while also raising awareness about the importance of sharks and their ecological and economic impact.”
The release said the Oklahoma Aquarium, since opening in 2003, has been a great source of pride and economic growth for the city of Jenks.
“The Oklahoma Aquarium has played an undeniable role in the development of Jenks,” said Josh Driskell, president and CEO of the Jenks Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to be able to partner with the aquarium for this programming to raise awareness of shark conservation, the aquarium and Jenks.”
On July 26, near the end of Sharklahoma, the aquarium will host its second annual contest where a lucky diver will get to swim with the bull sharks. The winner will wear a 20-pound, $6,000 chain mail suit and a GoPro to swim alongside scuba-certified aquarium staff.
Bull sharks are known for their aggressive behavior and are considered to be one of the most dangerous species. They are found in warm shallow water but can also be found swimming in freshwater rivers.
Donations for shark research and conservation can be made through purchases of Sharklahoma-themed T-shirts and other merchandise. For a full list of events, visit sharklahoma.com.
