Super Bowl Sunday, that day of football, snacks and commercials, is upon us.
What better day to celebrate game-day food with friends and family? Whether you have a dog in the fight, or if you’re just watching for the commercials or half-time show, there is always team spirit in the air.
Maybe it’s the guacamole bringing people together. We can all agree on one thing, though. It’s the food that truly makes Super Bowl Sunday the epic tailgate that it is.
Quite often, game-day snacks and appetizers end up serving as the day’s meals, and being able to have a little bit of this and a little bit of that is what makes football watch parties so fun for all guests.
This year’s playbook involves one certain kitchen MVP — the sheet pan. Load up a pan or two with these delicious snacks — cheesy pretzel bread, pizza, Frito pie and an epic French fry spread — and score big with all of your guests.
Frito Pie “Nachos”
Serves 4 to 8
It’s not game day without a pot of chili and a bag of Fritos. This quick and easy version combines Frito pie with sheet-pan nachos.
4 (15-ounce) cans chili (about 6 cups), or your favorite batch of homemade
1 large bag Fritos
8 ounces grated cheddar or pepper jack cheese (about 2 cups)
2 tomatoes (about 8 ounces), chopped, divided
½ white onion, finely chopped
2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
Sour cream, for serving
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in the top third. Spread the chili onto a rimmed baking sheet.
2. Top with the Fritos and cheese and bake until warm throughout, 13 to 15 minutes. Heat broiler to high.
3. Broil until the cheese is fully melted and Fritos are browned in spots, 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Top with tomatoes, onion, jalapeños and sour cream.
— Adapted from realsimple.com
Sheet Pan Meat Lover’s Pizza
Serves 6 to 10
Baked in its namesake sheet pan, the crust doesn’t get wafer-crisp, but instead gets a tender crispiness from olive oil in the baking sheet. The crust is usually thick and chewy and loaded with sauce and toppings. Whether you’re using homemade pizza dough or store-bought, remove the dough from the fridge at least an hour before you’re ready to bake the pizza. Oil a sheet pan and press the dough out toward the edges of the pan and set it aside before cooking the toppings.
1-1½ pounds pizza dough, homemade or store-bought, at room temperature for at least 1 hour
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound uncooked pork
sausage, casings removed
4 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced
½ cup tomato sauce
2 ounces sliced pepperoni
6 precooked meatballs, sliced or quartered
3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
1. Arrange a rack in the lowest position and heat the oven to 450 degrees. Pour the olive oil into a rimmed baking sheet and tilt the pan around to sort of spread out the oil — don’t worry, the dough will push the oil around a bit more.
2. Place the dough on the baking sheet and use your hands to press the dough out to the edges of the pan — it doesn’t need to be perfect but work the dough into as even of a rectangle as possible. Set the dough aside to rest while you cook the sausage and mushrooms.
3. Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the sausage in large pieces. Break up the large pieces of sausage with a spatula or wooden spoon and cook until browned, stirring regularly, about 8 minutes. Transfer the sausage to one side of a large plate and set aside. Add the mushrooms to the same pan and cook until the mushrooms are golden-brown and have released most of their moisture, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms next to the sausage.
4. Use a large fork to pierce the pizza dough all over, focusing on the center, to within an inch of the edge.
5. Spread the sauce into a thin, even layer on the pizza, leaving some exposed dough along the edges for the crust.
6. Place the pepperoni in a single layer first, then evenly distribute the meatballs, sausage and mushrooms. Sprinkle on the mozzarella, followed by the Parmesan.
7. Bake the pizza for 20 to 25 minutes. Bake until the crust and cheese are golden-brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
8. Cool the pizza for about 10 minutes in pan before slicing into squares and serving.
— Adapted from thekitchn.com
Pretzel Focaccia with Cheese Sauce
Serves 6 to 10
Salty, baked pretzels are always a win come game-time. This pan full of pretzel-y focaccia may not have a twist but tastes just as delicious dipped in cheese sauce.
For the pretzel bread:
1¾ cups warm water
1¼ ounces envelope active dry yeast (2¼ teaspoons)
5-5½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon kosher salt
¼ cup plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 large egg, beaten
1½ teaspoons flaky sea salt, divided
For the cheese sauce:
8 ounces grated cheddar cheese (about 2 cups)
1½ teaspoons cornstarch
1 cup half and half
4 ounces cream cheese
1 teaspoon grainy mustard
2 tablespoons chopped
parsley leaves
1. Combine water and yeast in the bowl of stand mixer fitted with the dough hook and mix to combine. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk 5 cups flour and salt in a large bowl.
2. With the mixer on low, slowly add flour mixture until well combined, 2 to 3 minutes (dough will be shaggy). Add 2 tablespoons oil and continue to mix until oil is absorbed, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-low and knead until dough is soft and pulls away from sides of bowl, about 5 minutes. If dough is very sticky, add remaining ½ cup flour, one tablespoon at a time until dough is smooth. Transfer dough to counter and shape into a ball. Wipe out the mixing bowl, grease with 2 teaspoons oil and add dough, turning to coat in the oil. Cover bowl with plastic wrap or a tea towel and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled in size, about 1½ hours.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a standard 13-by-18-inch baking sheet with 1 tablespoon oil. Punch down on dough, remove from bowl, and transfer to greased tray. Using your fingertips, press dough to the edges of the tray. Cover with plastic wrap or a tea towel and let rest again until slightly risen, about 1 hour. Press all over the dough with your fingertips to create dimples in the dough.
3. Just before baking, combine ¼ cup boiling water and baking soda (mixture will bubble); brush on dough to cover the surface. Discard remaining baking soda mixture. Brush top of dough with egg and top with ¾ teaspoon flaky salt. Bake until golden, 18 to 20 minutes.
4. Brush focaccia with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and top with remaining ¾ teaspoon flaky salt. Let cool slightly while you make the cheese sauce.
5. For the cheese sauce: mix cheese and cornstarch in a bowl. Combine half and half, cream cheese and mustard in a small saucepan and cook over medium, stirring frequently, until combined, about 2 minutes. Slowly add cheese mixture, stirring throughout, until cheese is melted and sauce is thick, about 3 minutes. Stir in parsley. Cut focaccia into 22 strips. Serve with warm cheese sauce.