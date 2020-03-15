Branson has brought up treasure from the bottom of the seas in a new museum featuring shipwrecks.
Exhibits at the Shipwrecked Treasure Museum, 505 Branson Landing, include more than 500 artifacts and treasures from historically significant sunken ships. Many have been featured in programs on the Discovery Channel and National Geographic.
The two-story museum holds items from the Roman Empire through World War II. It includes an astrolabe reported to be worth more than $1 million, 400 pounds of recovered gold and silver, an amphora jar that sat on the ocean floor for about 2,000 years and preserved fruit, beer and wine from a 150-year-old shipwreck.
Some artifacts were pulled from the wreckages of the USS Republic, the Tortugas and the SS Gairsoppa. Some items were found at sites with no related shipwreck.
Sections of the museum are interactive and meant for children and young adults.
For more, visit bransontreasuremuseum.com.