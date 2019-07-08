Browse hundreds of retailers from across the nation selling one-of-a-kind items, from home decor and furniture to jewelry, gourmet foods and more at Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.
Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets is the new title sponsor of the craft show. The new Braum’s partnership will cover all six shows scheduled for this year, including shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Springfield, Missouri.
“Braum’s has been an Oklahoma staple for over 50 years and partnering with An Affair of the Heart is a way for us to support another great Oklahoma company and what has become a tradition for generations of attendees,” said Mandy Merrifield, marketing director of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets.
With a 50-year tradition, Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets are known for their ice cream and prepared food but also grocery items, such as milk and other dairy products, fresh produce meat and bakery items.
“What started as a small, one-day event put together by eight women over 30 years ago has amassed into a sophisticated business with a roster of more than 1,000 vendors and over 50,000 visitors who frequent our Oklahoma shows throughout the year,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner of An Affair of the Heart. “We are excited to partner with another Oklahoma company with solid roots and great customer experiences. We’re thrilled with the title sponsorship, which changes the name to Braum’s An Affair of the Heart. Customers can expect the same fun shopping experiences they’ve had with us for more than 30 years.”
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is a handmade, boutiques and gourmet market that started more than 30 years ago in Oklahoma. It is now the largest and longest-running show of its kind in the state.
The July show in Tulsa will feature approximately 800 booths of handmade, boutiques and gourmet food items including everything from jewelry and up-cycled furniture to clothing, home décor, handcrafted lotions and soaps and much more. Vendors will come from more than 20 states to sell their goods over three days. The show provides shoppers with a unique opportunity to browse hundreds of pop-up shops from across the nation selling unique, one-of-a-kind items celebrating the craft, skill, art and style of the vendor.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit aaoth.com.