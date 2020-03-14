The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is postponing the Signature Classics concert scheduled for tonight, Saturday, March 14, at the VanTrease PACE.
The orchestra is following the lead of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum directing all city gatherings of more than 250 to be postponed or canceled.
Additional information regarding Signature’s concert, which was to feature a performance of the Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven, along with the Hummel Trumpet Concerto, performed by Stephen Goforth, will be coming in a few weeks detailing next steps for season ticket holders.
That information will be emailed to Signature Symphony season ticket holders and will be posted on the Signature Symphony website and Signature Symphony’s Facebook page.
For questions, call the PACE ticket office at 918-595-7777 or email signature@tulsacc.edu.