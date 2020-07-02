Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...EAST CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER...NORTH CENTRAL OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES... AT 158 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES SOUTH OF CATOOSA TO 3 MILES SOUTHEAST OF BIXBY TO 4 MILES SOUTH OF MOUNDS, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... CATOOSA... INOLA... KIEFER... BEGGS... MOUNDS... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... ONETA... LIBERTY... HECTORVILLE... LEONARD... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 222 AND 240. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH