Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will continue its annual 4th on the 3rd concert tradition this year with a different look and sound due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 30-minute outdoor concert, featuring the Signature Brass Quintet, will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, outside the front entrance of the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Admission is free.
“Think of this as a drive-in concert on the parking lot of the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education,” said Joe Falvey, Signature Symphony manager. “We are thrilled to bring live music to our friends and neighbors, while at the same time we designed this concert experience with the health and safety of our community as a priority.”
The concert includes favorites such as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “St. Louis Blues” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by Signature Quintet members Benjamin Hay, trumpet; Jeff Loud, trumpet; Marsha Wilson, horn; Brian Haapanen, trombone; and Brett Nichols, tuba.
Audience members can also choose to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the concert in the open air from one of the nearby lawns. The parking lot and lawns open at 7:30 p.m. and concert starts at 8 p.m.
Those with the AudioFetch app can stream the performance to their smartphone.
All concertgoers are asked to follow recommended physical distancing guidelines, which includes maintaining at least 6 feet apart between you and others outside your family unit and wearing face coverings when outside of vehicles.
This concert is subject to cancellation based on any changes in TCC event protocol or city of Tulsa guidelines on public gatherings.
For more: 918-595-7777 or email signature@tulsacc.edu.