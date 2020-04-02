The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is postponing the remaining concerts for its 2019-2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the efforts necessary to keep patrons and musicians safe.
The Signature Classics concert, “Beethoven 5,” which was to take place March 14, is now rescheduled for June 27. The program, conducted by Richard Wagner, will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 as well as Signature Symphony’s Principal Trumpet Stephen Goforth performing Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto.
“We understand our patrons were looking forward to this wonderful concert featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, the most frequently played and most recognized composition in classical music, and we are thrilled to be able to reschedule,” said Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts.
The TTCU Pops concert “You’re Doin’ Fine, Oklahoma” featuring the Tulsa Sings! finalists, originally scheduled for April 3-4, has been postponed to Oct. 30-31. As the new date falls within the next season, “You’re Doin’ Fine, Oklahoma” will be considered an add-on show and separate from the yet-to-be-announced 2020-2021 season.
Gustav Mahler’s “The Song of the Earth,” part of the orchestra's Mahler Project, originally set for April 25, has been moved to April 2021.
“The large number of musicians necessary for the Mahler performance, along with the guest artists, made rescheduling this concert difficult for the immediate future," said Joe Falvey, Signature Symphony manager.
All tickets originally issued for “Beethoven 5” and “You’re Doin’ Fine, Oklahoma” will be honored and individuals are asked to keep their tickets for the new scheduled concert dates. For the Mahler concert, patrons will have several options, including a ticket exchange for either the new date for the "Beethoven 5" concert, or the "4th on the 3rd" concert July 3.
Signature Symphony at TCC employees, working remotely, will contact ticket holders regarding these changes by May and work to accommodate their individual needs. For more information: email signature@tulsacc.edu or call 918-595-7777.
“Beethoven is credited with saying, ‘Music can change the world’ and we believe whole heartedly in the power of the arts to enrich our lives and uplift our spirit," Clark said. "We are deeply appreciative of our audience’s continued support and look forward to bringing the community together for performances again soon.”