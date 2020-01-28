A diamond membership targeting Tulsa-area residents has launched to promote the diamond anniversary of Silver Dollar City, an Ozark-themed amusement park in Branson, Missouri.
A limited-edition package brings together several attractions in Branson and offers special deals at Tulsa’s Incredible Pizza.
The 60th birthday for Silver Dollar City coincides with the opening of the $23 million Mystic River Falls raft ride that claims to have the tallest drop in the Western Hemisphere. The 5-minute attraction has an 82-story lift and 4.5-story waterfall finale.
The diamond membership includes unlimited visits to Silver Dollar City and White Water, guest passes to the parks, front-of-the-line pass to Mystic River Falls, a Branson Belle Cruise and discounts on the park’s food and a nearby campsite.
In addition, Tulsa Incredible Pizza will give members one visit per month that includes a buffet and $10 in games per visit.
The local tie comes from a recognition of the significant and growing number of park visitors from Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma. Nearly 160,000 Tulsans went through the park last year.
Nick Guevel, director of operations for Silver Dollar City Attractions, said this package of discounts is only being offered in Tulsa as a pilot program.
The addition of the Tulsa’s Incredible Pizza is to give another option for a family experience outside the park.
“When we knew we wanted to find a partner, Incredible Pizza has a history and track record in the community to wholesome, family fun. They were a good fit,” Guevel said.
Cost is $250 for anyone older than 12 and $240 for children ages 4 to 11. Ten-month payment plans are available through December.
Featured video