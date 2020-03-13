Silver Dollar City announced in an email to future guests that the theme park is delaying its 2020 opening until Saturday, March 28.
The email said the date of the opening was changed because the coronavirus pandemic is an escalating and ever-changing issue.
"We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28," the letter said. "Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts during this period."
Silver Dollar City continues to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines, according to the letter, citing an ever-changing situation. For more information, go to www.silverdollarcity.com/coronavirus-update or call 417-336-7100.
Silver Dollar City Campground will continue to operate. The Showboat Branson Belle will operate with greatly reduced seating, allowing for defined social distance.