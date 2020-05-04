In conjunction with the global fundraising campaign "Giving Tuesday," the Philbrook Museum of Art announced Monday announced a new partnership with the professional soccer team FC Tulsa.
The club has offered the museum a matching grant totaling $500,000, meaning it will match dollar for dollar all donations up to that amount.
“Philbrook Museum of Art is a pillar of the Tulsa community,” FC Tulsa owner J.W. Craft said in a statement. “We want to ensure they are able to continue doing the great work in our city they are known for, especially in the fight against COVID-19 with their #PhilTheGaps campaign.
"The FC Tulsa Philbrook Matching Challenge is a statement of FC Tulsa’s commitment to team up with organizations throughout Tulsa to put our community at the heart of our club,” Craft said.
Philbrook officials said this unusual partnership between the worlds of sports and the arts is the result of both organizations' commitment to the idea that Tulsa's future will depend on collaboration and creative partnerships.
“Like all of our friends and colleagues in the arts, Philbrook is facing the severe financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis," Scott Stulen, Philbrook's president and CEO, said in a statement.
The postponement until 2021 of the Philbrook Wine Experience, the biennial fundraising gala that is one of the museum's most important events, along with the museum being shuttered out of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, means the museum is facing a potential $2 million revenue gap for this year.
"This generous gift from FC Tulsa embodies the philanthropic spirit and the extraordinary ambition of our city and the Philbrook community," Stulen said. "Every gift of any size toward this match will help Philbrook and our deeply committed staff bring people together during this difficult time apart.”
Philbrook launched its #PhilTheGaps campaign April 7, building a new slate of virtual programs to fulfill the Museum’s mission to make a creative and connected community through art and gardens.
The initiative also supports the Tulsa Area United Way COVID-19 Response Fund, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and Oklahoma artists.
To donate to this campaign: philbrook.org or 918-748-5368.