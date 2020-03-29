Violinist Sheri Neubauer (center) performs with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. She is also a member of the Tulsa Opera Orchestra and the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. All three organizations have postponed or canceled performances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tulsa Ballet demi-soloist Regina Montgomery catches her breath during a dress rehearsal for the 2017 production of “Swan Lake.” Tulsa Ballet dancers are still under contract through the end of the 2019-2020 season, but the coronavirus shutdown has limited the dancers’ ability to do the exercising needed to be able to dance well and safely. Tulsa World file
Jeremy Stevens, education and outreach coordinator of the Tulsa PAC Trust, also directed Theatre Tulsa’s production of “A Little Night Music,” which had one performance before its run was postponed because the city’s restrictions on large gatherings in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. “It’s really difficult, when you and everyone involved had poured their heart and soul into a show like this, to have it just slip away,” he said. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Sam Briggs, seen here in the title role of “Sunday in the Park with George,” has performed regularly with local theater groups and area opera companies, including Tulsa Opera. All those groups have suspended performances, and Briggs was also furloughed from his restaurant job. Still, he said, “I keep looking for the silver lining.” (Photo taken in the studio of Tulsa Artist Fellow Cynthia Brown.) MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Signature Symphony principal trumpet Stephen Goforth was to perform the Hummel Trumpet Concerto as part of the orchestra’s March 14 concert. “The whole spread of gigs I thought I had for the coming weeks, that’s gone,” he said. Tulsa World File
In Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” the title character is warned to “Beware the Ides of March,” a prophecy that the Roman emperor was doomed to die in the middle of said month, 44 B.C.
The Ides of March 2020 turned out to be an equally portentous date for the arts in Tulsa. On March 14, the Tulsa PAC announced — in response to the city of Tulsa’s order to limit the size of public gatherings out of concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 — that it was immediately shutting down and would remain dark through at least April 14.
By day’s end, just about every performing and visual arts organization in Tulsa announced that it was closing offices and public spaces, postponing or canceling events, even scrapping entire seasons.
From a public health standpoint, such actions are understandable, even necessary.
But for those Tulsans who make their living through the arts, the Ides of March 2020 was the start of potentially perilous times.
“I know a lot of my colleagues who live paycheck to paycheck, and when those paychecks depend on you actually performing, then this becomes a very scary situation,” Sheri Neubauer said. “Unless you’ve actually lived that way, I don’t think you can really understand how it feels. It’s like, this paycheck is the rent, this paycheck is groceries, and suddenly it’s all gone — and may be gone for a long time.”
Neubauer is a violinist who serves as concertmaster for the Bartlesville Symphony, principal second violinist for the Tulsa Opera Orchestra and as a section violinist with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. She also is the orchestra director for Tulsa Public Schools’ Hale High School and Hale Junior High.
With few exceptions, orchestral musicians in Tulsa are “per-service” employees, meaning their pay is based on the number of services — rehearsals and performances — they do in the course of a season. Few have benefits such as health insurance.
“For a lot of people, this is their livelihood, and now, their income is zero,” Neubauer said. “There’s really no replacement for freelance jobs in music. People are going to lose their houses over this.
“Personally, I’m doing OK,” she said. “My husband works in a non-musical job, and he’s able to work from home. But I’ve still lost a sizeable amount of my income. Easter weekend is one of the biggest days for freelance musicians — it’s second only to the Christmas season in the number of opportunities — but so many churches are talking about canceling Easter services.”
Stephen Goforth, the principal trumpet for the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College and a member of the Bartlesville Symphony, is also facing an unusually inactive spring season.
He was to be the featured performer at the Signature Symphony’s March 14 concert, performing Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, but the concert was called off that day.
“The whole spread of gigs I thought I had for the coming weeks, that’s gone,” he said. “Fortunately, there is talk about rescheduling the Signature Symphony concert for some time in June, which is exciting.
“And some of the churches with whom I had contracted to perform during the Easter season have said they were going to go ahead and pay me and do an Easter celebration later in the year,” Goforth said. “That was just a tremendous thing for them to do, and it is very humbling and gratifying.”
Goforth has been a part of orchestras in Tulsa for many years, but about 10 years ago, he decided to sell the auto repair business he owned and become a full-time musician.
“I knew enough about the music business to know that it may appear glamorous, but you don’t make a lot of money,” he said. “So I made a point of trying to live below what I make, to be able to put money away on purpose. And I have been blessed to be able to do that.”
For Goforth, the threat of COVID-19 is something he takes seriously; his wife works at a nursing care facility.
“We go through a ritual of cleaning when she comes home,” he said. “My parents are in their 80s and we take care of them, so we’re very serious about prevention.”
Medical officials have touted the benefits of social, or physical, distancing as one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19.
However, said Regina Montgomery, “There is no social distancing in ballet.”
Montgomery, a demi-soloist with Tulsa Ballet, said the dancers are still under contract, although this week the company has been on unpaid lay-off.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest,” she said. “Our contracts are for 40 weeks and were to end after the (“Signature Series” mixed-bill performance) in the middle of May. But since we moved the performance of ‘Vendetta’ to the end of May, an extra week will be added to the end of this season, so we still get the full 40 weeks.”
Montgomery said the initial news that “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” a new ballet by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa that was to be premiered March 25, was being postponed was “devastating” to the dancers.
“It’s such a super-fun ballet for everyone, and everything was going so well,” she said. “You work so hard, and now, we’re not totally sure if or when we will be able to perform this for an audience.
“I mean, with this job, there’s no way we can really work from home,” Montgomery said with a wry laugh. “I could put on my pointe shoes and try to dance around my living room, but that’s about it.”
But the biggest concern is the ability for dancers to maintain the physical condition necessary to dance — and dance safely — during a time of self-quarantine.
“We’re used to dancing six hours a day and working hard,” she said. “But all the gyms are closed, and we’re not sure when we will be able to get back in the studio. On the other hand, there are a lot of dancers all around the world who are trying to host live classes on social media. They’ve taken it upon themselves to help dancers keep going.
“And I know the other dancers feel the same way I do — that when we come back, we will be ready to perform,” Montgomery said.
Cathy Venable had been planning to return to Tulsa this year — just not so soon. Venable, a Tulsa native, is the music director for the Broadway touring production of Disney’s “Frozen,” which as of now is still slated to open at the Tulsa PAC on June 3.
However, the production was put on hiatus March 11, when it was two weeks into a planned three-week run in Portland, Oregon.
“We knew this was probably coming,” Venable said. “About a week before, Disney decided that they would stop giving backstage tours and allowing performers to give autographs at the stage door. And when the governor of Oregon ordered that it would limit public gatherings to 250 people, we knew there was no way we could do the show.”
Venable said being out of work for at least four weeks is not as dire a prospect for her as it is for many freelance musicians.
“Disney is a good company to work for, and they are doing a lot to take care of us,” Venable said.
In the interim, Venable said she is able to take care of tasks such as getting her income taxes completed and catching up with friends — in a virtual way — whom she hasn’t seen in years.
“I’ve been on the road with shows for the past five years,” she said. “I did two tours with ‘The Sound of Music’ and one tour with ‘Phantom of the Opera’ — although I wasn’t with the company when it came to Tulsa. So I am really hoping we will be able to bring ‘Frozen’ to Tulsa because I have been telling my colleagues all about the great things here, and I want to be able to show my hometown off to them.”
Theatre Tulsa opened its production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “A Little Night Music” on March 13 at the Tulsa PAC. The next day, the company was forced to postpone the remainder of the run when the Tulsa PAC shuttered in response to COVID-19 concerns.
“I have to admit, I had quite an emotional reaction when I was told the PAC was going dark,” said Jeremy Stevens, the show’s director. “I was glad that Mark (Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC) called me personally before the announcement was made to tell me this was going to happen.
“Now, I’m also an employee at the PAC, and so I understood completely why this had to be done — out of concern for our patrons, our staff, the performers,” Stevens said. “But at the same time, it’s really difficult, when you and everyone involved have poured their hearts and souls into a show like this, to have it just slip away.”
As education and outreach coordinator for the Tulsa PAC, Stevens oversees the Orbit Initiative, a public program that offers free classes in acting, dance, music and other performance skills to encourage people of all ages and skill levels to participate in the arts.
The program culminates with a free public performance — this year, a special adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” set to be presented June 27-28.
The classes have been suspended, but Stevens said the performance of “Twelfth Night” is still scheduled to go on.
“Even if this shutdown continues into mid-May, we could still mount that production just fine,” he said. “But that depends on things getting back to normal by April 15.”
For local actor Sam Briggs, the sudden shuttering of “A Little Night Music” was the first of several professional setbacks. He is a member of the Tulsa Opera Studio Artists and was preparing to go out on the group’s spring tour, performing opera for students around the region when those shows, along with other Tulsa Opera performances, were canceled or postponed.
Then, at week’s end, he was told that his job as server and part-time manager for Goldie’s Patio Grill restaurants was being suspended.
“It was a little like dominos falling — first the show closing, then my restaurant job is gone,” Briggs said. “Officially, I’m on call in case I need to replace a full-time manager at one of the restaurants for a day or so, but really I’m pretty much at sea.”
Briggs said that about a third of his annual income comes from working with opera companies; his work for local theater companies such as Theatre Tulsa and American Theatre Company is unpaid.
“Something like this really opens your eyes to the way everything is connected and how one event can make daily life kind of unravel,” he said. “I’m interested to see how life is going to change now, especially for performers and artists. I have some ideas for cabaret shows that I might try to work on now. I know some people are able to tap into the technology to find new ways to share what they do with audiences.
“Maybe Theatre Tulsa could do an online concert version of ‘A Little Night Music,’ ” Briggs said. “Everyone in the cast felt lucky that we were able to have the one show that we did.”
For Neubauer, there is one additional challenge she faces in the course of self-quarantine.
“I’m going to have to learn how to cook,” she said. “I’m a restaurant girl. My schedule has been so packed up to now that I almost can’t remember the last time I ate a meal sitting at a table, rather than in my car.”
